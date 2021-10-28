STU BUTCHER
For baseball umpires, there’s strikes and balls, safe and out.
But for Chanute’s Robert Dickinson, it was not out, it was in. He was selected for the prestigious six-man umpiring crew for the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo., in the spring of 2019.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held in 2020, but Dickinson returned in 2021.
Now he can boast about his two huge World Series rings that arrived for him this fall.
Dickinson called the 13 games in 10 days “a grind,” but an experience he’ll never forget.
“It is a very cool experience,” Dickinson said. “Outside of Omaha (site of the D-1 World Series), it’s the coolest atmosphere. They do everything top-notch.”
He said a big crowd can be intimidating, but once the game starts, it’s just umpiring baseball.
Along with umpiring the title game, where all six umpires participate, his biggest game was the one before.
“I had the plate right before the national championship,” he said. “The first time can be overwhelming, but these athletes are capable at that level — they are the best. Good pitching makes your job easier. They throw strikes.”
The Southern Coffey County-LeRoy middle school coach and PE and science teacher, played baseball at Washburn University in Topeka.
A couple of acquaintances there introduced him to umpiring.
From there, it was “have gear will travel,” umpiring mostly community college and MIAA games in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Because of family responsibilities, he has reduced his schedule from 100-plus to 50 to 70 games a year.
His connection with Region VI led to an endorsement to call the Colorado World Series.
He had to apply and recommendation letters were forwarded to the committee in Grand Junction. Dickinson got the call.
Dickinson related what it is like when an umpire makes a call and immediately doubts that it was the right one.
“You wish you could slow down. It’s not a call until you make it a call,” he said.
When a coach storms out of the dugout to protest, the call stands.
“You give him leeway and let him vent,” Dickinson said. “Then I tell him what I thought I saw and why I made the call I did.”
He recalled the first game he umpired behind the plate at Neosho County Community College.
It was one of those times the right call wasn’t made.
Neosho Panthers coach Steve Murry objected and let Dickinson know about it.
“He was frustrated. His kids didn’t play very well that day,” he said. “I had to kick him out.”
Of course, both have deep respect for one another years later.
The rules state umpires have to wait two years to come back after doing a two-year stint at the NJCAA World Series.
Dickinson was told by an official, “It’s not a matter of if, it’s when.”
He can’t wait.
