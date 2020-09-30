CHS

CHS ended up in the top ten.

Chanute High School, senior Jerlyn Kustanborter and junior Megan Kueser were all in the top 10 at a Pittsburg golf invitational on another beautiful day at Crestwood Country Club on Tuesday.

Chanute ended the day in third place, while Kustanborter was fourth with an 87 and Kueser claimed ninth with a 97 – a personal best after beating her old score by six strokes. Chanute senior Timmen Goracke placed 13th with a 102, junior Janessa Varndell culminated in 24th place with a 113, and junior Katelyn Caldwell tied for 37th with a 134 out of 49 places.

“Cool start, but it warmed up nicely with a steady wind,” CHS head girls golf coach Trevor Ewert said. “This was one of the largest tournaments we have had all year, so we saw some great competition to help us gauge where we are at to close out the season. Add to that the fact that Crestwood is a long course, possibly the longest course we will see all year.

“The girls played well, better on the back nine than the front. The long course and playing for a second straight day definitely tested our mental toughness, but the fact that most played better on the back than the front attests to the focus they were able to play with today.”

Junior varsity will play today at home, while varsity will next compete Monday at Independence.

