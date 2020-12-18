SEAN FRYE
PARSONS SUN
OSWEGO — Opposing narratives clashed and remained unchanged on Friday night as the undefeated Erie Red Devils raced past the winless Oswego Indians 54-21.
“I wanted to be solid defensively and keep working on executing good looks,” Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer said. “I was pleased with the way we guarded. I thought we were solid and weren’t trying to reach. We held them in check in the first half and I was pleased with that.”
Sharpshooter Mark Bogner led Erie with 16 points on the night.
“He played well and was very efficient,” Pfeifer said. “That’s always what you want is efficient scorers. We don’t need a guy that can get 15 but takes him 15 shots. He definitely knocked down some shots today and did a great job defensively too.”
Tyler Pasquarelli also added 13 points to the box score for the Red Devils.
Erie has established itself as one of the most feared teams in southeast Kansas and Class 2A. The Red Devils are ranked No. 5 in the class by the KBCA and are coming off a berth to the state tournament a year ago.
“We’ve got to be humble and understand that we get coverage and recognition from working hard and doing things the right way,” Pfeifer said. “We have to keep putting in the effort. It wasn’t that long ago that we weren’t that good. I’ll never forget that. So we’ll keep working at it and trying to get better every day.”
As for Erie, it enters and extended break hoping to stay hot.
“We’re going to be off so long so we’ll have to get back in shape and be sharp,” Pfeifer said. “It’ll always start with defense.
“We still have so much to get better at. Offensively, we’re still working on it. We also know our schedule will get harder. It’s nothing against who we’ve played so far, but our guys understand that.”
