The Chanute Blue Comets hosted the Pittsburg Purple Dragons for the first-ever girls soccer match at Chanute High School here Monday. The Blue Comets suffered a 6-2 loss, but still found plenty of positives on the pitch.
Despite the uneven score, Chanute head coach Kelsey Fox said the main difference in the matchup was experience.
“There are definitely things that we still need to work on, but I couldn’t have been prouder of the girls and the way they competed,” Fox said.
Pittsburg was firing passes around the field with precision, while Chanute struggled with defensive communication at times. This led to the Purple Dragons netting 4 goals in a span of 12 minutes in the first half.
Chanute had a handful of promising chances at the goal on corner kicks late in the first half, but failed to muster meaningful shots. The Blue Comets only managed to take five shots in the half.
“I thought we had a good play where we were moving and switching the ball,” Fox said of the corner chances. “I think getting in the right position on corners and capitalizing on opportunities will be important.”
Pittsburg posted another point after the intermission before Chanute could muster a program-first goal.
That first would finally come in the 47th minute. Freshman Shamirra Rice sent a pass up to freshman Anapaula Franco, who kicked a 40-foot attempt over the Pittsburg goalkeeper’s head.
“I’m really proud of her. I told her that she needed to be more aggressive, play more of an offensive mid and don’t be afraid to take shots. It was good to see her do that,” Fox said. “(Shamirra’s) assist was also really huge on that goal. For her to be that aggressive is really good, and she’s just a freshman.”
Seven minutes later, Franco broke away again and crossed up multiple defenders en route to a second goal.
“It felt good making history and inspiring the younger girls to chase their dreams,” Franco said of the pair of goals. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team tonight.”
Pittsburg bookended the scoring with another goal in the 61st minute, leaving the score at the 6-2 final.
Despite giving up six goals, sophomore goalkeeper Abby Fisher had a solid outing in the net. Fisher finished the day with 12 saves, a pair of which came at the feet of attacking Purple Dragons.
“She has the personality of a goalie where she’s aggressive and is going to fight,” Fox said of Fisher. “It was really cool to see her still have that confidence, even after (giving up some goals).”
While the Chanute defense had some struggles early on, senior Mackenzie Crapson stepped up to lead the backfield.
“She did a great job of communicating and keeping our defense where they needed to be,” Fox said.
Rice and freshman Marie Wright each had solid shots on goal, but came up empty.
The junior varsity matchup ended in a scoreless, 0-0 tie.
Up Next
Chanute (0-1-0) now heads out west to Wichita, taking on the Trinity Academy Knights (1-1-0) on Friday. Last week the Knights defeated Wichita-Independent 3-0, before suffering a 10-0 loss to Bishop Carroll.
Box Score
Pittsburg: 4 2 - 6
Chanute: 0 2 - 2
Goals
16’ (PITT) Diana Delgado
21’ (PITT) Diana Delgado from Jasmine Delgado
23’ (PITT) Alyssa Hotze
28’ (PITT) Andrea Ruede from Alyssa Hotze
46’ (PITT) Alyssa Hotze from Diana Delgado
47’ (CHAN) Anapaula Franco from Shamirra Rice
54’ (CHAN) Anapaula Franco
61’ (PITT) Alyssa Hotze
