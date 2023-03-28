Chanute GSOC vs Pittsburg 3.27.23 - Anapaula Franco

Chanute freshman Anapaula Franco (3) scores the first goal in program history during Monday’s loss to Pittsburg.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute Blue Comets hosted the Pittsburg Purple Dragons for the first-ever girls soccer match at Chanute High School here Monday. The Blue Comets suffered a 6-2 loss, but still found plenty of positives on the pitch.

Despite the uneven score, Chanute head coach Kelsey Fox said the main difference in the matchup was experience.

Chanute GSOC vs Pittsburg 3.27.23 - Abby Fisher

Chanute sophomore Abby Fisher (0) saves a shot on goal during Monday's loss to Pittsburg.

