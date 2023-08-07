Humboldt Speedway - Aug 4, 2023 - Matthew Kay

Matthew Kay of Chanute holds his feature win plaque and poses with friends and family after picking up a bounce back win in the Extrusions, Inc. Midwest Mods feature race on Friday at Humboldt Speedway.

HUMBOLDT — Mechanics Night was a hot one during another week of racing at Humboldt Speedway on Friday, but there was still a good crowd in attendance. 

The night kicked off with the Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks where a driver picked up his first win of 2023. Derrek Wilson of Chanute ran an awesome race and put the No. 3 car up front at the end after starting fourth in the race. Coming in second was the No. 613 car with driver Ethan Vance of Chanute, third went to the No. 10G car with driver Grant Reeves of Wann, Okla., fourth went to the No. 36A car with driver Braden Bowman of Chanute and rounding out the top-five was the No. 34 car with driver Chris Wilkerson of Frontenac.

