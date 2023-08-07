HUMBOLDT — Mechanics Night was a hot one during another week of racing at Humboldt Speedway on Friday, but there was still a good crowd in attendance.
The night kicked off with the Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks where a driver picked up his first win of 2023. Derrek Wilson of Chanute ran an awesome race and put the No. 3 car up front at the end after starting fourth in the race. Coming in second was the No. 613 car with driver Ethan Vance of Chanute, third went to the No. 10G car with driver Grant Reeves of Wann, Okla., fourth went to the No. 36A car with driver Braden Bowman of Chanute and rounding out the top-five was the No. 34 car with driver Chris Wilkerson of Frontenac.
The Extrusions, Inc. Midwest Mods were the next class to hit the track with 23 cars checked in. Chanute’s Mathew Kay picked up the win in the No. 16 car. We talked a lot about him at the beginning of the season, but he had a mid-season wreck that slowed his momentum. Kay said on Friday night that they have the car back on track. After starting seventh, the car coming in second was the No. 21A with driver Andrew Hodges of Lebo, third went to the No. 09 car with driver Tret Bailey of Buffalo, fourth went to the No. 9 car with driver Jon Westhoff of Chanute and fifth was the No. 01JR car with driver Tyler Davis of Chanute.
USRA Tuners have been struggling all year with car count, but had seven racers hit the dirt on Friday. Even with a low car count the drivers still put on a show. The No. 4T of Chanute native Trenton Wilson and the No. 17H of Humboldt native Clint Haigler went at it in another close one, but coming out on top was Haigler. Even though he came in second, Wilson ran a great race as he started sixth in the feature. Taking third was the No. 21S car with driver Jesse Stair of Independence, fourth went to the No. 15 car with driver Travis Bockover of Chanute and fifth was the No. 14 car with driver Craig Gibson of Stark.
Making a visit to the Bullring, Ryan Gilmore of Springfield, Mo. started in the pole and never looked back as he drove the No. 66 car to victory in the Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods. Once again, Brian McGowen of Pittsburg was a bridesmaid as he finished second in the No. 22 car for the second-straight week. Third went to the No. 17 car with driver Henry Chambers of Baldwin City, fourth went to the No. 56 car with driver Shadren Turner of St. Joseph, Mo., and taking home fifth was the No. 28 car with driver Andy Bryant of Fort Scott.
To round out the night, some of the mechanics hopped in the cars to run some laps and see who is the best. Without enough cars to fill up the Factory Stocks and the USRA Tuners for separate races, the two divisions ran simultaneously. Picking up the win for the Tuners was the No. 15 car with driver Kyle Ward. Driving the No. 15 normally is Travis Bockover. Picking up the win for the Factory Stocks was Chance Aiello in the No. 14M2 car, normally driven by Ashley Mueller. Picking up the win in the Midwest Mods was Merril Lamb in the No. 1 car, normally driven by Trevor Holman. The last cars to hit the track were the USRA B-Mods and picking up the win was Mason Sigg and normally driving the car is Ryan Smith. It was a good time seeing those guys rip around the track.
Up Next
Coming up this Friday is championship week with some awesome racing on top as guys will be battling for the championship. Races will include Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods, Extrusions, Inc. Midwest Mods, Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks, USRA Tuners and ARMI Contracting Modifieds.
Results
Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks
Heat (8 Laps): 1. 10G-Grant Reeves[1]; 2. 3-Derrek Wilson[4]; 3. 613-Ethan Vance[6]; 4. 34-Chris Wilkerson[7]; 5. 87-Kenny Schettler[9]; 6. 13J-Jonathan Hightower[2]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 3-Derrek Wilson[4]; 2. 613-Ethan Vance[5]; 3. 10G-Grant Reeves[2]; 4. 36A-Braden Bowman[7]; 5. 34-Chris Wilkerson[1]; 6. 87-Kenny Schettler[6]; 7. 14M2-Ashley Mueller[9]
Extrusions, Inc. Midwest Mods
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Jon Westhoff[4]; 2. 11-Casey Jesseph[3]; 3. 423-Todd Woodruff[1]; 4. 55J-Justin Boots[7]; 5. 99JR-Blake Sutton[5]; 6. 1-Trevor Holman[8]; 7. 6K-Kris Smith[6]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Matthew Kay[2]; 2. 21A-Andrew Hodges[1]; 3. 01JR-Tyler Davis[7]; 4. 7-Brady Folk[6]; 5. 40-Quentin Sams[3]; 6. 23-AJ Reed[8]; 7. 96-Dylan Daniels[5]; 8. 14M2-Ed Mueller[4]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Tret Bailey[1]; 2. 61-Joey Decoster[4]; 3. 8-Derryl Aiello[2]; 4. 57-Mike Davis[3]; 5. 1N1-Derek Tompkins Mr[6]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 16-Matthew Kay[3]; 2. 21A-Andrew Hodges[7]; 3. 09-Tret Bailey[2]; 4. 9-Jon Westhoff[6]; 5. 01JR-Tyler Davis[4]; 6. 99JR-Blake Sutton[14]; 7. 55J-Justin Boots[8]; 8. 1-Trevor Holman[16]; 9. 423-Todd Woodruff[9]; 10. 7-Brady Folk[11]; 11. 61-Joey Decoster[5]; 12. 40-Quentin Sams[15]; 13. 96-Dylan Daniels[19]; 14. 34-Kolt Knoblich[22]; 15. 8-Derryl Aiello[10]; 16. 23-AJ Reed[17]; 17. 6K-Kris Smith[18]; 18. 57-Mike Davis[12]; 19. 14M2-Ed Mueller[20]; 20. 1N1-Derek Tompkins Mr[13]
USRA Tuners
Heat (6 Laps): 1. 4T-Trenton Wilson[5]; 2. 21S-Jesse Stair[2]; 3. 17H-Clint Haigler[7]; 4. 707-Larry Trester[4]; 5. 15-Travis Bockover[3]; 6. 3B-Mike Brown[6]; 7. 14-Craig Gibson[1]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 17H-Clint Haigler[3]; 2. 4T-Trenton Wilson[6]; 3. 21S-Jesse Stair[1]; 4. 15-Travis Bockover[5]; 5. 14-Craig Gibson[7]
Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17H-Henry Chambers[5]; 2. X2-Brian Bolin[3]; 3. 28-Andy Bryant[9]; 4. D86-Donald McIntosh[1]; 5. 54-Tyler Kidwell[8]; 6. 189-Jackson McGowen[2]; 7. 37-Paden Phillips[4]; 8. 15R-Ryan Smith[6]; 9. 17-Travis Wolf[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Ryan Gillmore[3]; 2. 56-Shadren Turner[2]; 3. 22-Brian McGowen[5]; 4. 31-Luke Phillips[4]; 5. 21-Jacob Ellison[1]; 6. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[8]; 7. 121-Tim Phillips[9]; 8. 18JR-Chase Sigg[6]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 66-Ryan Gillmore[1]; 2. 22-Brian McGowen[4]; 3. 17H-Henry Chambers[3]; 4. 56-Shadren Turner[6]; 5. 28-Andy Bryant[2]; 6. 54-Tyler Kidwell[7]; 7. X2-Brian Bolin[5]; 8. 21-Jacob Ellison[10]; 9. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[11]; 10. 121-Tim Phillips[13]; 11. 189-Jackson McGowen[12]; 12. 18JR-Chase Sigg[16]; 13. 31-Luke Phillips[9]; 14. 15R-Ryan Smith[15]; 15. 37-Paden Phillips[14]
