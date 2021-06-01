ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County Community College has hired a new men’s basketball coach.
Last Friday, the school hired Luke Mackay, just weeks after former NCCC head coach Jeremy Coombs left for Barton Community College.
“I’m excited, my wife is excited, my kids are pumped up for it, so it’s going to be fun,” Mackay said. “I played for two years in JuCo ball at a small private school (Lon Morris College) here in Texas. It was the best experience I had as an athlete in all my time, whether I’m playing in Australia, playing at a four-year school, or playing after college in Australia. My two years in JuCo ball was the most fun I had. I’m excited to get back to it, back on the community college campus, and try to replicate that experience for the Panthers in the future.”
Mackay said he intends to do this by putting the student-athletes first and being a players’ coach. Once on campus, he said he will get to know each and every player to help bring the team together.
For the last five years, Mackay has been an assistant coach at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
“We came down here and took over a program that was really struggling. It was a difficult situation,” Mackay said of his former school.
But Mackay was able to help turn around the program. Last year, before COVID-19 shut down everything, the University of Texas at Rio Grande was second in the Western Athletic Conference, the highest seed that the school has ever had in the conference tournament.
Before the success at that school, Mackay was at the University of Oklahoma as a graduate assistant under head coach Lon Kruger 2014-16. During that time, the Sooners not only went 53-19, but also made it to the Sweet 16 and the Final Four.
When he first started out, Mackay was a special education teacher at McCollum High School in San Antonio 2010-14. During his last season at the high school, he was simultaneously employed by the Orlando Magic as an advanced scout.
All of this experience will be useful when new competition goes against the Panthers in the upcoming season, as Neosho will now play on the NJCAA Division II level as opposed to Division I.
“I think it’s a great situation. I think it’s a wise move by Neosho,” Mackay said. “I know the Jayhawk Conference is spread out. They went to one big giant conference. You’re talking about nine- or 10-hour drives to play a game. You’re talking about student success in the classroom and then athletic success on the court. Making the athlete get in a van or get in a bus and drive nine or 10 hours to play a game, and then nine or 10 hours back, well, the next day is going to be a wash for that kid in the classroom. That’s a tough thing to ask the kid to do. So I think it’s going to help the students. It’ll help them stay relatively close to campus. And they get to class in the morning and do what they’re supposed to do as a student-athlete, which is getting an education. I think it’s good as far as the competition goes.”
NCCC Athletic Director Riann Mullis said Mackay is the man for the job.
“We are very excited for Coach Mackay to get in and get to work,” Mullis said. “He is going to bring organization, leadership, enthusiasm and effective communication to our men’s basketball program.”
Prior to coaching and teaching, Mackay, who is from Perth, Australia, was the all-time leading scorer in Western Australian high school basketball history. He competed his senior season at North Jackson High School in Alabama, where he earned All-State honors. Mackay then played at Lon Morris College from 2000-02, earning NJCAA Region 14 All-Tournament First Team honors. Playing at DI East Carolina University for two years culminated his time on the court.
Mackay earned his Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education from East Carolina, and he attained his Master of Human Relations degree at Oklahoma in 2016.
Now he is preparing for life in Chanute.
Mackay said he will spend the weekend filling out the roster, looking for talented players, while finding those who will represent the Neosho way. He will also use the time to look for a home in Chanute — one that will house a wife, three children and a dog.
“I’m just excited to get up there and meet everybody and know everybody in the community,” he said. “Just get to campus and have some fun and find the SHO, as we say.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.