Pitchers Parker Manly and Caden Schwegman overwhelmed Burlington in American Legion baseball Thursday at Katy Park, propelling Chanute Post 170 A to a 4-3 win in the first game of the doubleheader and a 3-0 start.
Manly nabbed the win after striking out 10 and walking two in 4 innings of action. His fastball painted the corners and he mixed in some off-speed pitches.
Schwegman, who was playing shortstop, replaced Manly in the top of the fifth, helping to secure a win with his three strikeouts. Schwegman used his fastball in different locations, mixing in some curveballs.
Offensively, third baseman Braxton Harding registered an RBI triple, while left fielder Nathan Meisch, center fielder Ty Leedy, and outfielder Cohwen Wheeler all had singles. Meisch had an RBI. Chanute notched four hits on the day.
Head coach Jeremy Wheeler raved about his pitching, while also noting that the offense can get better.
“Pitching looked good,” Wheeler said. “We’re leaving too many runners on base. We’re not hitting the ball with runners in scoring position. We’re stranding too many on the base paths. Pitching overall looked really well. Defensively, (we) looked good.”
Catcher Bryan Jackett started the defense trend by throwing out Burlington’s Hayden Sides, who was trying to steal second in the top of the first. The out promptly ended the inning.
Defense led to offense for Chanute, as Harding tripled and scored Schwegman in the bottom of the third to make it 1-0 Chanute. Meisch then hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing Harding to score and improving the Chanute advantage to 2-0.
Burlington finally responded in the top of the fourth following a Braden Sloyer triple, scoring Max Kuhlmann. Burlington eventually took the lead on two hits and two runs, including a Mitchell Broyles single that brought in Eli Crutchfield, upping the score to 3-2 Burlington.
But two errors to second downed Burlington in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Chanute first baseman Royce Chaney and Wheeler for the game’s final score of 4-3.
An inning later, Jackett threw out Sides on an attempt to steal second, solidifying the win.
“I thought Eli (Crutchfield) pitched well. It was his first outing of the year and Hunter Reiling came in and it was his first outing for us this summer and he did just fine. We just got to put the ball in play – too many strikeouts,” Burlington head coach Charlie Whitworth said. “But we’re learning. We have a lot of kids playing different positions. Some of them haven’t been there a bunch. But you know if we keep throwing strikes, we keep ourselves in the ballgame. I thought pitchers from both sides pitched really well tonight. When your kids are throwing strikes, it makes things go a lot faster, so I thought both teams played pretty well.”
Kuhlmann, an All-Pioneer League player for Burlington High, registered a single. Crutchfield struck out three and walked four.
Game 2
Chanute’s junior baseball team made it 4-0 on the year after a 7-6 win in Game 2.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Jackett walked and brought home Manly in walk-off fashion.
“We played very well tonight,” Post 170 assistant coach Hunter Friederich said. “I was very proud of how our team played these two games. We executed a lot of good plays and runs. We had seven hits in the second game and played a lot of small ball to help out the odds in the second game. Our team has come a long way in the past two years, and I am proud of this team we have this year. (It is a) very fundamental team and we play as a team.”
Chanute was down 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth until Friederich called a suicide squeeze play with the bases loaded. Second baseman Dax Axleson laid it down precisely, scoring Leedy and Chaney.
Wheeler earned the win on the mound after replacing starting pitcher Meisch.
Up next, Chanute will host Central Heights Tuesday at Katy Park, 6 and 8 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.