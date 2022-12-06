Humboldt Wrestling @ Erie Jamboree 11.29.22 - Taevyn Baylor

Humboldt’s Taevyn Baylor tosses her opponent from Fredonia during the Erie Wrestling Jamboree on Nov. 29.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

CANEY — The Caney Valley wrestling team welcomed area teams from both Kansas and Oklahoma for the 2022 KanOkla wrestling tournament over the weekend. Junior varsity boys and varsity girls wrestled on Friday, before the varsity boys took the mat on Saturday.

