CANEY — The Caney Valley wrestling team welcomed area teams from both Kansas and Oklahoma for the 2022 KanOkla wrestling tournament over the weekend. Junior varsity boys and varsity girls wrestled on Friday, before the varsity boys took the mat on Saturday.
Erie
The Erie Red Devils had four wrestlers finish atop their bracket, with another seven finishing runner-up.
“It was a great day of wrestling for these boys,” Erie head coach Will Weber said. “They took some key things that we have been stressing in practice and applied them here. Hopefully we can carry this success over to the practice room and future competitions.”
Senior Breanna Ross (Girls 110 pounds) and sophomore Seth Welch (Boys 126 pounds) remained undefeated on the year as they took down a first place finish.
Ross posted three falls on the day, knocking off fourth-ranked Emma Hall of Coffeyville in the championship match.
Welch also notched three falls, knocking off his opponent from Bartlesville in 55 seconds in the first place match.
Senior Cayce Welch (175 pounds) and junior Landon Kmiec (138 pounds) came up just short of a championship of their own, finishing in second place.
Humboldt
Although they did not walk away with any champions, the Humboldt Cubs still left Caney with three runner-up medals.
“There was tough competition, and overall we wrestled to our ability,” Humboldt head coach Kent Goodner said. “Every match they got a little better, and that's all you can ask for.”
In girls action on Friday, senior Elizabeth Melendez claimed second place while freshman Taevyn Baylor finished third. After a tough 2-0 loss, Baylor posted three-straight falls to earn her bronze medal.
Boys action on Saturday saw the two varsity wrestlers earn medals, as sophomore Cole Mathes finished runner-up at 165 pounds and senior Dakota Slocum finished third at 190 pounds.
Up Next
Humboldt is set to dual Fredonia on Friday while the Erie girls are in Coffeyville. The Erie boys head to Garnett on Saturday.
Results
Varsity Girls
100 lbs: 2nd - Elizabeth Melendez (H)
105 lbs: DNP - Lilli Reeder (H)
110 lbs: 1st - Breanna Ross (E) DNP - Piper Jones (H)
125 lbs: DNP - Raegan Holbert (E)
155 lbs: DNP - Madi Cope (E)
170 lbs: 3rd - Taevyn Baylor (H)
190 lbs: DNP - Savannah Koch (H)
235 lbs: 5th - Kathryn Malone (E)
Junior Varsity Boys
106 lbs C: 3rd - Mark Tenebro (E)
113 lbs A: 2nd - Aiden Wilson (E)
113 lbs B: 2nd - Parker Hughes (E)
120 lbs A: 2nd - Kyler Yackle (E)
126 lbs E: 1st - Taylor Holbert (E)
132 lbs C: 1st - Dylan Kirkpatrick (E)
144 lbs D: 2nd - Bradley Lowry (H)
157 lbs C: 2nd - Devin Westhoff (E)
215 lbs C: 3rd - Braden Roudybush (H)
215 lbs D: 2nd - Bryson Gildart (E)
Varsity Boys
126 lbs: 1st - Seth Welch (E)
138 lbs: 2nd - Landen Kmiec (E)
144 lbs: 7th - Ruben Mata
165 lbs: 2nd - Cole Mathes (H)
175 lbs: 2nd - Cayce Welch (E)
190 lbs: 3rd - Dakota Slocum (H)
215 lbs: 5th - Brandon Voltz (E)
