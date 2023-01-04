Erie MBB @ Cherryvale 1.3.23 - Brock Robertson

Cherryvale senior Brock Robertson (22) navigates through traffic during a home matchup with Erie on Friday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

CHERRYVALE — The Cherryvale Chargers fought their way to a 43-40 win over the Erie Red Devils after a physical start to the second half of the season here Tuesday.

The Red Devils opened the evening with plenty of energy, bringing a bit of momentum from a win over Oswego before the winter break. Erie jumped out to a 9-5 lead at the end of eight minutes.

Erie MBB @ Cherryvale 1.3.23 - Ethan Dillinger

Erie junior Ethan Dillinger (1) looks for a shot amidst traffic during the fourth quarter of a matchup with Cherryvale on Friday.

