CHERRYVALE — The Cherryvale Chargers fought their way to a 43-40 win over the Erie Red Devils after a physical start to the second half of the season here Tuesday.
The Red Devils opened the evening with plenty of energy, bringing a bit of momentum from a win over Oswego before the winter break. Erie jumped out to a 9-5 lead at the end of eight minutes.
“One thing that we really practiced over break was trying to have a better tempo,” Erie head coach Wes Leach said. “Being able to speed it up if we can, slow it down if we need to. I thought the kids did really well with it tonight.”
A quick six-point run from the home team gave Cherryvale the lead before Erie answered with a nine-point surge of their own.
The Chargers then knocked down a triple to bring things within a bucket at half.
“Things were clicking for us, and then we had a two-week break,” said Cherryvale head coach Rodney Vigil, noting his squad had some troubles adjusting as they returned. ”Sometimes it's hard for kids to adjust when things aren't going their way. They got a little frustrated… but I thought they did a good job as the game went on.”
The Red Devils widened their lead after the intermission, but Cherryvale found answers. A switch from man defense to a slacked zone forced the Red Devils’ offense out of rhythm, according to Leach.
Answers for Cherryvale came on offense too, as sophomore Briggs Knight knocked down back-to-back treys to tie things up at the end of the third quarter. Knight finished 4-of-4 from deep while grabbing three rebounds off the bench.
“You could see that once he knocked that first one down, he was on a roll. You could see the emotions coming off him,” Vigil said. “He has that ability to knock it down, and we're pretty fortunate that we got those, because that helped pull us out of a hole.”
The fourth quarter saw the Chargers take control, grabbing a six-point lead. Erie replied with a putback from junior Ethan Dillinger and a three from sophomore Eli Montee to trail by one with a minute to play.
A pair of missed chances by Erie led to a tie up near midcourt, which gave the Red Devils the ball with 17 ticks. A final missed shot from Erie allowed Cherryvale to take a foul and inbound for an easy layup to ice the game.
A strategy of leaning on Dillinger and sophomore Reid Duff for a majority of offensive production puttered out in this one.
“This is a five person game. I mean, one person can't do it all, so we’ve gotta be better at that,” Leach said. “We’ve gotta be able to pass the ball, gotta be able to score. Not just one, not just two, not just three. All five people. So it'll be a life lesson and we'll just move on with it.”
Dillinger finished with a team-high 12 points for Erie, Duff had 9 and Montee netted 8. Senior Logan Ewan added 5, senior Gavin Reissig had a pair of buckets and junior Ethan Yarnell tallied 2.
Junior Stetson Schafer was the other key to Charger success down the stretch, as the guard dropped in 12 of his game-high 14 points in the back end of the matchup.
After struggling from the floor early in the matchup, senior Brock Robertson finished with a respectable line of 8 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“Brock is a competitor, he's the youngest of four brothers and they were all competitors for us,” Vigil said. “Brock did a good job keeping his composure down the stretch, continuing to play and overcome a little bit of adversity he had early on.”
Sophomore Carsen Ellis netted the first four points of the game for the Chargers before grabbing a game-high eight rebounds. Senior Trevin Elam added three points and a pair of steals and senior Danny Vigil had two points to go with his six rebounds and a block.
Erie (2-3) has this Friday off before taking on the Caney Valley Bullpups (2-2) on Tuesday, while the Chargers are back in action at home on Friday against the Neodesha Bluestreaks (1-5).
Erie: 9 9 12 10 — 40
Cherryvale: 5 11 14 13 — 43
Erie: Ethan Dillinger 12, Reid Duff 9, Eli Montee 8, Logan Ewan 5, Gavin Reissig 4, Ethan Yarnell 2
Cherryvale: Stetson Schafer 14, Briggs Knight 12, Brock Robertson 8, Carsen Ellis 4, Trevin Elam 3, Danny Vigil 2
