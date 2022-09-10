HUMBOLDT — Friday night's 24-0 victory over the Caney Valley Bullpups was many years in the making for the Humboldt Cubs.
"We've been waiting for this game," said Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick, noting that Caney Valley last appeared on Humboldt's schedule in 2017. "Both sides have wanted it and the schedule rotations have just not happened. It was kind of headed towards being a rivalry and both teams were on the rise."
A dominant defensive effort, combined with Trey Sommer's monster rushing performance, lifted Humboldt to the shutout victory. Consecutive impressive performances to open the season move the Cubs to 2-0, while Caney Valley falls to 1-1.
"This game is going to be huge for both teams moving forward," Wyrick said.
The first half was a defensive slugfest, with the only score coming courtesy of Sam Hull's 32-yard pick-six in the second quarter. After converting the 2-point play, Humboldt held an 8-0 halftime lead. The score remained that way until the opening play of the fourth quarter, as Sommer gashed the Bullpup defense for a 45-yard touchdown romp. Sommer punched in the 2-point play, taking Humboldt to a 16-0 advantage.
The Caney Valley' offense continued to sputter and the Cubs took full advantage — a 24-yard touchdown scamper by Sommer late in the fourth put the cherry on top.
Sommer followed up his season opening five touchdown performance against Fredonia with 148 yards rushing and a pair of scores against Caney.
"We came out in the second half and figured out what we were doing up front," Sommer said. "Everybody was blocking their butts off and I was able to find holes and make good plays."
Sommer said a key to victory was the offensive line's ability to find and "eliminate" Caney Valley linebackers.
"Once we did that, we were able to make some big runs," he said.
Sommer graded it as one of the top performances of his illustrious prep career.
"Especially against a team like Caney. They are a hard-nosed football team," he said. "They're big, physical and hard to run against."
Humboldt has outscored its two opponents 74-18.
"There is always room for improvement," Sommer said. "The sky's the limit and I think we will improve each and every week."
Wyrick was impressed with the performance of his bell cow tailback.
"We kept pounding it with him and he was able to pop a couple," Wyrick said. "He does some special things once he's able to get to that second level."
Now in his eighth year as head coach, Wyrick said this is arguably the best offensive line he's assembled.
"We're not big, but we just wear on (opponents)," Wyrick said.
Wyrick also lauded his defense for its virtuoso performance.
"A shutout is always the goal but is kind of elusive," he said.
Humboldt returned most of its varsity roster from a season ago, but lost quarterback Gavin Page to graduation. Sophomore signal-caller Blake Ellis has done an admirable job through two weeks. In the season opener, Ellis threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 170 on the ground. While he didn't put up big numbers against Caney, Ellis did a good job of managing the game.
"He's never played quarterback before this season," Wyrick said. "For him to step up like he has the first two weeks has been exciting."
Up Next
Humboldt hosts Neodesha in a non-league clash, Sept. 16.
