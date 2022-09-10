Humboldt FB vs Caney Valley 9.9.22 - Trey Sommer

Humboldt star running back Trey Sommer sheds a Caney Valley defender en route to a big gain Friday night. 

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — Friday night's 24-0 victory over the Caney Valley Bullpups was many years in the making for the Humboldt Cubs.

"We've been waiting for this game," said Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick, noting that Caney Valley last appeared on Humboldt's schedule in 2017. "Both sides have wanted it and the schedule rotations have just not happened. It was kind of headed towards being a rivalry and both teams were on the rise."

