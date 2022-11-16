Chanute Unified Bowling HOME 10.26.22 - Noah Frey

Chanute’s Noah Frey bowls during a Unified Bowling meet at C&H Lanes on Oct. 26.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

TOPEKA — The Chanute Blue Comets traveled to Topeka on Monday for the KSHSAA Unified Bowling State Championships. The Blue Comets posted a series score of 724, good for a 13th place finish.

The squad, who finished third at the Regional meet in Cheney last week, was composed of Trenton Allen, Jett Cosby, Noah Frey, Jacob Shepherd and Thomas Shook.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments