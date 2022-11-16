TOPEKA — The Chanute Blue Comets traveled to Topeka on Monday for the KSHSAA Unified Bowling State Championships. The Blue Comets posted a series score of 724, good for a 13th place finish.
The squad, who finished third at the Regional meet in Cheney last week, was composed of Trenton Allen, Jett Cosby, Noah Frey, Jacob Shepherd and Thomas Shook.
Chanute had the unfortunate draw of bowling on a lane next to Olathe West, the team that finished in second place.
“The team right next to us started with four-straight strikes. They got kinda caught up with a deer in the headlights look,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said.
The Blue Comets shot a 110 in the first game, before turning things around to record a 123 and 125 in the next two games. Cosby led the squad as the buddy, opening with 12-straight strikes and posting 14-of-18 strikes across the six games.
“The real hot spot we had was Jett, he was leading well and really showed up to bowl,” McCoy said. “The only one with experience at big events was Jett. When he has his head on straight and is focused, he really gets going.”
Allen backed Cosby up well, doubling his strikes twice. Frey, Shepherd and Shook were playing well, but things were not going great for the Chanute squad.
“The athletes had a bit of a slow start in game three, and we were just kinda surviving by game four,” McCoy said. “We had some bad breaks. We threw some good balls that just didn't break. I preach to them all the time that single-pin spares win tournaments, and that’s what hurt us.”
Game four saw the Blue Comets bounce back to score a 142.
“I thought we were turning a corner during that fourth game. We knew we needed to be on a 140-pin pace, and we weren’t far behind that,” McCoy said. “I told them to concentrate on themself and not worry about what's going on around them.”
Games five and six saw Chanute bowl 107 and 117, finishing with a 724 series.
The state championship marks the end of the unified bowling season, but is not the end of 10-pin action for the high school. Coach McCoy and his bowlers are set to take part in tryouts during the first week of December, with a full season kicking off in January.
McCoy expects nine of his 10 unified bowlers to take part in the regular bowling season, save Brock Small, who is expected to wrestle.
“I look forward to the future. It’s a great program and we’re gonna do nothing but grow,” McCoy said.
Results
13th - Chanute: 110 123 125 142 107 117 - 724
Team Scores: Shawnee-Mission East 1026, Olathe West 980, Salina South 934, Goddard-Eisenhower 872, KC-Piper 829, Blue Valley Northwest 829, Blue Valley North 815, Shawnee-Mission Northwest 800, Lansing 787, Hays 786, Olathe Northwest 774, Olathe East 763, Chanute 724, Garden City 722, Basehor-Linwood 691
