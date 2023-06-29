Royals Future Stadium Render - Mammoth

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals by Mammoth Sports Construction.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals hope to settle on the location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer, and owner John Sherman said Thursday that he envisions the club playing in a new stadium by the 2027 or 2028 season.

The long-preferred site is near downtown Kansas City, where the park would be the centerpiece of a redevelopment project that links the eastern part of the metro to the vibrant area near T-Mobile Center. The location would keep the club in Jackson County, though far from the current Kauffman Stadium, and continue a trend of using sports to spearhead urban renewal.

