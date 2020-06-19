After getting off to a smoking-hot start, Chanute Baseball has fizzled and lost four in a row to Coffeyville.
Walter Johnson Park in Coffeyville on Tuesday was the site of the first two games of a four-game series. Chanute lost Game 1 by a score of 10-1, and fell short 9-4 in Game 2. Chanute put up a total of five hits in Game 2.
Coffeyville racked up 14 hits in Game 1, while Chanute had four. Chanute's Braxton Harding, Kaiden Barnett, Aaron Robertson and Bryan Jackett all had hits. Starting Chanute pitcher Tyson Lucas struck out one and walked one, while giving up six hits.
Coffeyville's Shawn Sutton stroked two triples and had an RBI. Coffeyville starting pitcher Ryan Leiker struck out eight and gave up four hits.
Chanute only had a lead one time in the game thanks to Robertson, who on a 3-2 count with two outs, bounced a tough-to-handle, infield ball credited as a hit, which scored Harding in the top of the first.
But the bottom of the first on was all Coffeyville. On a 3-2 count with one out, Coffeyville's Kyle Jackson singled and scored Ty Wintjen and Sutton to make it 2-1 in the bottom of the first. Then, on a 3-0 count with one out, Mason Seigel singled and brought in Jackson. Davis Merrick tripled and batted in Seigel to put the score up to 5-1 in the same inning.
From there, Chanute just couldn't catch up to Leiker, who was an All-SEK player as a freshman at Independence High School.
The start – and end – didn't favor Chanute, and first-year independent league coach Jeremy Wheeler knew there was a reason for it.
"Basically the play today is summed up very short: when you have the same number of errors as you do hits, you are going to lose the game," he said. "(The message heading into Game 2 was) about how to change momentum in a game, because we could never do it. We had a couple errors, didn't hit the ball and then we went down. That's my message."
In Game 3 at home at Katy Park Thursday, Chanute lost 7-4.
Robertson leveled two hits, while Harding, Gage Guiot and Jackett all had hits. Starting pitcher Rhett Smith had four strikeouts and one walk, giving up six hits.
With an overall 11 hits for Coffeyville in Game 3, Kenny Roth and Leiker helped that cause with two hits apiece.
Coffeyville opened up their lead even more after Jackson doubled and scored Merrick and Sutton to put the score at 7-1 in top of the fourth.
Chanute, meanwhile, made things interesting after Robertson singled and brought in Barnett, which put the score at 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth.
In Game 4, Chanute did a little better, but still ended up with the short end of the stick at 7-5.
Chanute Baseball had a chance to draw even with Coffeyville. In the bottom of the fifth with two outs, the bases loaded and the tying run on second base, Chanute stranded all runners to end the game.
Chanute Baseball Assistant Coach Hunter Friederich said his team made too many mistakes.
"We had multiple errors during the game," Friederich said. "We left way too many base runners on base as well in the first game. The second game we hit better, but still not as good as we can for sure. (We) had five errors in the second game as well. We were up in the second game and then the errors started coming around again and lost the lead."
Chanute (2-4) will try to get back on track next week. They play Iola in a doubleheader, 6 and 8 pm, Wednesday, June 24 in Humboldt.
