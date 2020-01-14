ROBERT MAGOBET
Brinly Bancroft is doing her due diligence to make her mark for the Chanute Lady Blue Comets basketball program.
The freshman has serious goals for the team even while enjoying her time off the court.
“My goal this year for basketball is to finish the year confident in my abilities and also walk away knowing that I gave my all 100 percent of the time and I got better,” Bancroft said.
When she walks away from the court, Bancroft loves to watch one of her favorite movies, “The Miracle Season.”
“Erin Moriarty plays the character of Kelley (Fliehler),” she said. “I relate most to this character because Kelley isn’t always confident in herself, but then she finds out that she can do it, and her team and everyone around her helps her figure out that she can do it.”
Bancroft also enjoys doing crafts, plays sports outside of school, hunts and hangs out with friends and family.
The folks she fellowships with are her dad Justin Bancroft, her mom Lori Bancroft, her two little brothers Briggs and Braddox, an older brother Blake and an older sister, Madi.
She also has a dog named Ace, who is a Maltipoo.
And when she gets back to school, Bancroft’s favorite class is Principles of Biomedical Science.
