Several Chanute High baseball players have been recognized for their skills this week.
Four players – Kam Koester (pitcher, utility), Larson Koester (first baseman), Blake Atwood (left fielder, pitcher), and AJ Robertson (utility, designated hitter) – were selected as members of the All-SEK team. Both Koesters and Atwood are first-team members, while Robertson is second team. Kam Koester is a Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches All-State player, too.
“I think that anytime you come on top and can win the League or clinch a share of the League, it gives you more opportunities to showcase your players and the voting people are more receptive to give more accolades to your guys because of the number of wins that come as a result of it, so I was very pleased,” said head coach Kurt Sizemore. “Three on the first team and one on the second team for the All-SEK.”
Koester as the No. 1 pitcher and shortstop led the team in hitting. One of several unanimous selections, Koester (6-3) led the team in innings on the mound with 45 and 2/3 innings pitched in 10 appearances and nine starts. He also struck out 43 and had a 3.2 ERA. In the hitter’s box, he batted .466 with 21 RBI.
“He was just our rock throughout the season,” Sizemore said.
Koester said he will continue to work to be the best version of himself.
“It feels great that I was picked and feels good that all the work I’ve put in is starting to show off,” he said. “In the off-season, I will continue to throw and hit in the cage whenever I can and do tee work, and I will also play in the summer, too.”
Atwood didn’t have any varsity experience ahead of this season, but he still had a good 2021 on the mound. He struck out 25 with a 3.23 ERA in 30 and 1/3 innings.
“Blake Atwood, you are just happy to see his development over the course of last season,” Sizemore said. “He put the time in the weight room and practice – really wants to do everything to help the team be good. And I’m just so happy to see success come to the hard work and hard-nosed kid.”
Larson Koester is one of a few freshmen on the first team. Larson Koester, who played with an injured shoulder, still played unrelenting defense at first base, saving the team several runs.
At the plate, he hit .350 with 14 RBI.
“At the dish early on, he was red hot, and continued to hit well,” Sizemore said. “His on-base percentage was unbelievably high and his slugging percentage was up there.”
Robertson hit .361 with 16 RBI, while also assuming the role of a utility player.
“You’re just so happy to see the hard work and determination that he’s put in to evolve into great success,” Sizemore said. “I’m proud of all our guys, especially our seniors that had really taken the adversity and the pandemic issues in not having a season last year (2020) and putting it into a phenomenal senior campaign that resulted in a League Championship.”
