One of Chanute High School’s football players is ranked among the best players in the state of Kansas ahead of the 2021 season.
Kansas Prep Redzone ranked Chanute wide receiver and defensive back Kaiden Seamster the No. 2 football sophomore prospect in all of Kansas. It’s the first time under head coach Clete Frazell’s tutelage that a player is among the top Kansas prospects at such a young age.
Seamster, 15, is keeping things in perspective, though.
“I just got to work hard and do my best to try to stay up there on the rankings,” Seamster said. “It feels pretty good. It kind of just triggers you to work harder and keep working.”
Frazell said the season Seamster had a year ago is one of the reasons the sophomore has been generating some recognition.
“One thing is putting in a quality season last year and coming in as a true freshman and doing some of the things he did. (He) made some special plays for us,” Frazell said.
To have the chance at making those plays in 2020, Seamster took advantage of the opportunity when second-string quarterback Kam Koester injured his shoulder. As the third-string quarterback, Seamster went in and immediately hooked up with wide receiver Garrett Almond on a 6-yard pass that ended up being an 82-yard score. He also threw a 30-yard TD screen pass to Almond, ran for a 35-yard touchdown, and hurled a 64-yard TD screen pass to receiver Blake Atwood.
Seamster’s production led to a 4-of-6 day for 105 yards passing while running the ball nine times for 103 yards, which contributed to four touchdown passes and 405 yards passing on the year. As a runner, he carried the rock 44 times for 175 yards rushing, and as a receiver, he managed a catch for 38 yards.
Seamster was no slouch as a defensive back and safety either, recording an interception, a fumble recovery, and 17 total tackles – 11 assisted and six solo.
“That’s the kind of kid colleges get excited about because they’re not stuck in one role and they’re kind of a Swiss Army knife that can be moved around and used in lots of different ways and it makes it easier for them to be able to utilize a kid when they know that there’s a lot of options out there for him,” Frazell said.
Frazell also noted that Seamster could be highly touted because this summer he posted a video on Huddle highlighting some of his top plays.
“One thing, putting yourself out there is a big deal, and that’s something Kaiden has done,” Frazell said. “I think a lot of people were surprised by how good he was last year, so his name generated a little bit of buzz in the area. And people having the ability to get on the Internet and see some highlights and things like that have helped him put his name out there.”
But Seamster doesn’t just show up to the field and hope his athletic talent takes over. For weeks, he has been weightlifting, gaining 20 pounds of muscle since last year. He has also competed in 7-on-7 games, polishing up on route combinations and defense in unofficial contests versus Erie, Coffeyville and Independence.
Other impactful Comets
Other playmakers that looked good in camp are offensive lineman and defensive end Kolten LaCrone, offensive guard and defensive tackle Nathan Cunningham, running back Ty Leedy, running back and strong safety Jackson Coombs, Dean, and quarterback Eric Erbe. LaCrone and Leedy have been refining their skills, Cunningham squatted 560 pounds over the summer, Erbe and Dean recently attended the Shrine Bowl combine and put up terrific performances, and Coombs has just been cleared to play after tearing his ACL last year.
“The guys have looked really good so far,” Frazell said. “We’ve been kind of running a younger group of guys and an older group of guys and trying to get the young guys’ feet wet and all the guys have looked really good so far. They have thrown and caught the ball real well, and started to run good routes and polish things up, so it’s been good so far.”
Chanute football will hold a 7-on-7 scrimmage versus Erie and Coffeyville Friday, July 9 at 10 am.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.