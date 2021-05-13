ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County Community College men’s soccer needed just one win to have a chance to host the KJCCC tournament next week. A pair of goals within a minute of action near the end of the game propelled the Panthers to the Region VI playoffs Wednesday night at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
The Panthers won over the Johnson County Cavaliers by a score of 2-1. The two goal scorers for NCCC were left-back Guilherme Oliveira and wing-back Alessandro Garcia.
“It’s a great result at the end of the day,” NCCC head coach Elliot Chadderton said. “It wasn’t the best performance from the guys, but ultimately we needed the win. It was massive for the playoffs. We needed to host for the playoffs, and if results go our way this Saturday, we are going to be able to host this week. That’s huge. The biggest thing for me is the guys never give up.”
JCC’s lone goal was from Eduardo Goulart, who powered a kick from 30 yards out to make the score 1-0 at the 32-minute mark.
There were chances for NCCC to respond quickly, including when Victor Naci passed to Kevin Monge in front of the JCC goal. Monge booted the ball, but it ricocheted off the top post around the 29-minute mark.
Minutes later, NCCC’s Moritz Kleinfeld had a chance to score, but Johnson’s defense ended up tripping him. Oliviera’s free-kick attempt, however, was corralled by Johnson’s keeper Brandon McGaugh, and NCCC’s rebounding attempts failed.
In another shot attempt on a corner kick, Garcia would head it towards the goal. But McGaugh caught it with two hands to secure the save with 13 minutes left.
An NCCC goal finally happened when Oliveira used all his might on a free kick around 1:48.
“I was kind of confident to take this free kick – the game was at the end,” Oliveira said. “I was just anxious to score and get a tie. And then we could go to the overtime. But hopefully, we could score once more, then win the game. It feels really good because also it was sophomore night, so I had my family here. It was super cool to have this moment with them and share it with everybody here, my coaches and everybody on the team. It was a great feeling. And I hope we can do really good in the playoffs.”
Hosting a game in the playoffs was made possible after Garcia on a fast-break play kicked the ball into the left side of the goal at the 52-second mark to make the score 2-1 NCCC.
“I feel since I started the game, I knew I was going to score because I was really confident. But I had the first opportunity to score and I did it,” Garcia said. “I feel confident. It was a good goal and I’m pretty confident.”
But Chadderton said it took a long time for NCCC to score because the team had some jitters knowing that this game was needed for the Panthers to have a chance at hosting next week’s playoff game.
Strategy-wise, Chadderton changed from a 4-2-3-1 defense to a 3-5-2 in the second half. The 3-5-2 has one less player in the back, while an extra player is up top. Because Johnson was playing a pretty high line, Chadderton needed two forwards and two wingers, who were to play high as well.
“Maybe we don’t have the right players to do so right now, but in the future, that is definitely a formation I’d like to play. I just think getting more players forward was necessary,” Chadderton said. “If we were to concede into the goal, I would have took a 2-0 loss. But you know it went the right way for us, and I’m very happy to say that we got the goal and then we could kick on and get the winner.”
Playoffs
The conference tournament next week will comprise eight teams, with the quarterfinals on Wednesday. If NCCC (6-4, 6-4) wins, the team will play in the semifinals on Friday, with the finals taking place over the weekend.
Women
In the first game, NCCC fell short 4-0 to Johnson County, which cemented the women’s squad as a winless team (0-13) in 2021.
“On the girls side, I’m extremely proud of the girls. We’ve had a lot of adversity this year,” Chadderton said. “We’ve had 14 players on a roster and I can honestly say 1-14, every single player has done extremely well. They’ve worked really hard. With Johnson, Johnson had a few good players, especially up top. They had some fast wingers and a pretty good striker. Ultimately, that led to a lot of their goals. The biggest thing I want to say and I want to make clear is the ladies have done a great job this season. I’m extremely proud of the sophomores. I wish them all the best moving forward.”
That concludes the women’s season. Six sophomores will move on, including three that will likely play soccer at the next level.
