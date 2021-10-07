JARED McMASTERS
ST. PAUL — It would’ve been understandable if the St. Paul Indians struggled on Tuesday night.
For the Indians’ volleyball team, it probably wouldn’t have come as a surprise to many if the mental hurdles that come with losing your status as a one-loss team thanks to a seventh-place finish at the Chanute tournament proved to be insurmountable in such a short time.
But that wasn’t even close to being the case.
The Indians bounced back in dominant fashion against Crest, 2-0 (25-22, 25-14), and Marmaton Valley, 2-0 (25-11, 25-18) at home on Tuesday to rebound from Saturday’s 1-3 outing at Chanute.
“We needed to come out and be at our best, and I felt the girls did that, even after things didn’t go how we wanted them to go over the weekend,” St. Paul head coach Mark Haight said. “We knew we had to clean some things up before these two big matches, and they stepped up.”
With these victories, the Indians improved to 25-4 on the season and a perfect 9-0 in Three Rivers League play. Heading into the matches, Crest had joined St. Paul as the conference’s other 7-0 team, so Haight knew his team was in for a battle.
“We attacked and were aggressive,” Haight said. “When you can attack with your two middles and the outsides like we did, that’s just what you have to do to get Crest on its heels.”
That aggressiveness took the form of 12 kills from senior Elise Doherty and another 10 from junior Josey Harris in St. Paul’s win over Crest.
The Indians didn’t let that intensity turn to sloppy play either, with St. Paul racking up eight digs on the defensive side and only suffering four errors.
After disposing of Crest, Haight knew his group had to keep up the intensity because of Marmaton Valley’s style of play. The Indians’ opponents utilized a more defensive approach that relied on surviving volleys long enough for St. Paul’s players to cause an error.
The Indians handled the challenge well and finished with six errors in their swift victory over Marmaton Valley.
After the matches, Haight was not only proud of the way his team responded to the adversity of Saturday’s tournament, but also how the Indians remained ready to adjust to any obstacle to see success on Tuesday night.
“As a coach, any time you come out of a tournament like we did on Saturday’s, you don’t know what you’re going to have,” Haight said. “The girls came in on Monday, had a team meeting and came out ready to practice, so I knew we’d be ready.”
