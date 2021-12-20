JARED McMASTERS
For Chanute Blue Comets head girls basketball coach Dustin Fox, the main takeaways from Friday night are all the “small victories.”
After the No. 7 Labette County Grizzlies throttled Chanute 60-28 for the Blue Comets’ third consecutive loss, even those moments can be a little difficult to pinpoint.
“I thought our kids competed,” Fox said. “I was proud of that. They never gave up, and when you have a team that lacks experience like we do, figuring out how to consistently play hard is kind of the first step. We took some strides in that direction tonight, even though we didn’t play particularly well at times.”
Chanute showed glimpses of the potential its young core holds. A 13-point outing from sophomore point guard Peyton Shields and effort on the boards against a larger Grizzlies lineup sparked an improved offense in the second half.
Labette County was on a mission to remind teams why it’s a powerhouse program in the SEK League after a narrow win over the Parsons Vikings on Tuesday.
“Well, we hit some shots,” Grizzlies head coach Kristi Snider said. “That always helps when you can put something in the basket. We had everybody but one person score, and that makes a difference. We couldn’t make a two-foot shot against Parsons, but we’re doing things better.”
Everything the Grizzlies touched seemed to turn to gold during Friday’s victory on the road.
Their defensive intensity led to plenty of transition buckets. They flashed deadeye accuracy from beyond the arc en route to nine 3-pointers. They used their size advantage to bully the Blue Comets in the post.
After Labette County asserted its dominance early — to the point where the team’s bench allowed a burst or two of care-free celebrations before the first quarter even ended — the Grizzlies never let their confidence hinder their performance. They stuck to the gameplan and erupted for 23 points in the third quarter after only tallying three in the third quarter against Parsons.
“That was a point of emphasis for us in the locker room,” Snider said. “They did what I asked them to, and they’re a great bunch of kids who do everything I want them to. If I told them to run through a wall, they’d run through a wall. I can’t ask for anything more than that.”
As for Chanute, these early hiccups were to be expected, to a certain extent.
The Blue Comets’ youthful squad is experiencing a trial by fire and relied on underclassmen to score 23 of their 28 points Friday after losing several key veterans from last year.
Fox recognizes that as long as his team continues to string together those “small victories,” they’ll have a chance to manifest wins in the record book from those improvements.
“It’s a process,” Fox said. “I know that’s coach-speak, but that’s the reality of it. Sometimes you learn what loses before you learn what wins. I think we’re starting to understand that and starting to correct those things. We just have habits to overcome.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets (1-3) will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when they host the Pittsburg Purple Dragons after the winter break. The Grizzlies (5-1) will travel for an away game against the Fort Scott Tigers that evening.
Labette County 60, Chanute 28
Labette: 15 13 23 9 — 60
Chanute: 3 5 13 7 — 28
Scoring
Labette County: Madison Brannin 19, Karsyn Stewart 9, Shelbi Wilson 8, Jasmine Perez 5, Ashantae Smith 5, Ridley Lynn 4, Anna Dean 3, Addison Rexwinkle 3, Lauren Forbes 2, Audrey Dewey 2
Chanute: Peyton Shields 13, Jayelynn Smith, 6, Tyra Bogle 3, Grace Uhner 2, Kelsey Haviland 2, Kierney Follmer 2
