JARED McMASTERS
IOLA — When Keith Gurwell started his winter softball clinic 16 years ago, the only participants were the girls who played on the Iola travel team he coached.
By a few years in, word had spread to dozens of kids from other teams in the area, and they also wanted to join. What had originally started as a simple means to keep his team in shape had boiled over to the point where Gurwell needed to bring on additional coaches to handle all the drills.
For Gurwell, the source behind why his camp is typically in such high demand is simple.
“I’m not trying to brag, but the clinics I run have a tendency to churn out winners because it’s hard work,” Gurwell said. “When you walk through that door, it’s time to go to work at every station.”
Gurwell, who has spent 40 years around the game of softball, has begun holding his clinic in the activities building at Allen County Community College every Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm until the middle of May 2022.
The camp is designed to accommodate 8-year-olds to 18-year-olds of all skill levels and costs nothing for players to attend.
“I’ve just kept doing it because I love it,” Gurwell said.
“I always say how I’ll do it one more year until this age group leaves, but then I just keep wanting to see the next group through.”
One of the reasons Gurwell thrives on high-intensity training sessions to help campers get the most out of their experience is because that’s what shaped the coaches who assist him into such strong players.
Kristi Rodriguez, who will be helping Gurwell for the second year this winter, played softball for a decade before she joined the Fort Scott Community College Greyhounds.
Since her collegiate career ended, she’s also been involved in coaching travel teams in Iola.
When she heard about Gurwell’s camp through the local softball community, she knew she wanted to join the coaching team.
“I’m excited because I know a lot of people in the area know we have so many instructors,” Rodriguez said. “You can hear different tips from different people. Everybody brings something different to the table. It’s going to help the girls build as overall athletes.”
Although she didn’t take part in last year’s clinic before the COVID-19 vaccines became available, Rodriguez couldn’t wait to get back out to Allen County for the rewarding experience.
“I see a little bit of myself in each of these young girls,” Rodriguez said. “I had that drive and that desire when I was young to be the best I could. To see that in these little girls, who are having fun while they do it, is great.”
