PLEASANTON — Humboldt High School qualified many student-athletes for State at the Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium on May 29 with top-four finishes from each event at the Class 2A Regionals Thursday.
The Humboldt girls were eighth out of 16 teams.
Jada Dangerfield was fifth in the 200m with a 29.28, and second in shot put with a 35’6.5” – a personal record that advances her to State.
Anna Goforth was sixth in the shot put with a 30’ and fifth in the javelin with a 101’11.”
Jessica Myers will go to State thanks to finishing third in the long jump with a PR of 15’11.”
In team events, Ella Lassman, Myers, Zoey Wilson and Dangerfield registered second in the 4x100m with a 54.22 – a season best. In the 4x400m, Lassman, Myers, Dangerfield and Zoey Wilson tallied fourth thanks to a 4:36.82. In the 4x800m, Myers, Madi White, Lulu Melendez and Wilson cemented fifth place at 11:27.21, also a season best.
The boys earned third place out of 16 teams.
Drake Harrington finished third in the triple jump with a 38’8.25, advancing to State.
Levi McGowen placed second in the triple jump with a PR 38’11.25” to qualify for State.
Mateo Miller, another State participant, had fourth in the 300m hurdles with a 47.30, a personal record.
Cooper Woods was in fifth in the 300m hurdles with a PR of 59.4.
In the 800m, Drew Wilhite claimed first with a 2:04.1, a PR, and fourth in the high jump at 5’8.”
Colton Johnson was sixth in the high jump with a 5’8.” Wilhite had the tiebreaker.
Blake Walker solidified a State appearance with his fourth-place finish in the shot put, a PR of 39’10.”
Maddox Johnson notched second in the discus with a 121’3.”
In team events, Aiden Gean, McGowen, Drew Counsil and Harrington earned third in the 4x100m with a 46.21, a season best. For the 4x400m, Wilhite, McGowen, Sam Neeley and Harrington also finished third with a 3:38.84, another season best. In the 4x800m, Harrington, Neeley, Javyn Hess and Wilhite were fourth at 8:57.63.
“We had a very good day on the boys and girls side. We qualified 20 kids to State including a few alternates for relays, and narrowly missed qualifying 22 kids,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “This is the most ever in my 19 years coaching track and field at HHS. We were able to get all of our seniors to State, which is awesome for them, and a great way to end their high school track and field career.
“We have been pushing the word ‘compete’ on kids. We know we won’t always be successful in what we do, but we want to compete to the best of our ability. We did a great job competing (Thursday).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.