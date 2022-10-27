Humboldt Youth XC 10.22.22

Tripp Carlson, left, and Jayden Brady of Humboldt pose with coach Eric Carlson after racing in Emporia on Saturday.

 Contributed photo

EMPORIA — A group of Humboldt youth traveled to Jones Park in Emporia for the Kansas Junior High State Cross Country Championships hosted by the Brocaw Blazers Cross Country Team.

The meet is not affiliated with scholastic athletics in any way, instead hosted by legendary cross country coach David Ramsey.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments