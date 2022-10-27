EMPORIA — A group of Humboldt youth traveled to Jones Park in Emporia for the Kansas Junior High State Cross Country Championships hosted by the Brocaw Blazers Cross Country Team.
The meet is not affiliated with scholastic athletics in any way, instead hosted by legendary cross country coach David Ramsey.
“It was a well-run meet and the kids had a great time,” Humboldt cross country coach Eric Carlson said.
After successful seasons with the middle school team, eighth graders Jo Ellison and Thatcher Mueller joined a pair of younger boys to compete in Emporia. Carlson had planned on taking two more girls, but both were sidelined with illness before the meet.
Jayden Brady and Tripp Carlson ran the 2000 meter race in the youngest division, crossing the finish in sixth and seventh place.
“I was really proud of the two younger boys, as this was their first race,” Carlson said. “They did practice for a couple weeks, but both ran hard and did a great job.”
Ellison ran her second-fastest time of 2022 with a 17:19 in the two mile race, good for a 33rd place finish.
Muller ran his best two mile time of the year with a 14:10, coming across the finish line in 54th place.
Results
6-8 Boys 2000m (31 runners)
6. Jayden Brady (10:11)
7. Tripp Carlson (10:15)
8th Grade Girls (37 runners)
33. Jo Ellison (17:19)
8th Grade Boys (68 runners)
54. Thatcher Mueller (14:10)
