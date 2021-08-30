JARED McMASTERS
Sports Editor
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic pressed the pause button on jamborees, they returned on Friday night.
The Chanute Blue Comets, Humboldt Cubs, Parsons Vikings and Burlington Wildcats flocked to Humboldt Sports Complex on Friday evening for the community’s second football jamboree.
“It was a good opportunity for us to hit some other bodies, line up and see different defenses,” Parsons Head Coach Jeff Schibi said. “We were looking forward to getting away and seeing some other teams.”
For most schools, preseason scrimmages like the jamboree provide an early opportunity for teams to test out different packages, get younger players experience in game-like scenarios and iron out any remaining wrinkles with specific position groups.
It allows players like Humboldt quarterback Gavin Page and Chanute quarterback Eric Erbe, who both suffered season-ending injuries last season, a chance to return to the field against another school and get back into the swing of things.
Page returned to the Cubs’ familiar spread option offense in the jamboree and helped facilitate the run game with ease. His only major mistake when most starters were on the field for the majority of the early portion of the evening was an interception that Chanute’s Kaden Morley picked off near the goal line.
“[Morley]’s kind of in a battle for a spot in the secondary, and when he got in there, he got an opportunity and made the interception,” Blue Comets Head Coach Clete Frazell said. “He also had a pass breakup that made him look good in pass protection. That was a bright spot.”
The only quarterback who impressed more than Page was Erbe. Even with a limited number of reps and an offensive line that Frazell would like to see improvements from before week one, the junior passer still managed to connect on a handful of touchdown passes and scramble when he needed to.
“He was on the money with just about every ball he threw,” Frazell said.
“Our pass protection wasn’t perfect; that’s one of the things we’re going to work on this week. But Eric scrambled out of the pocket and threw on the run, and he was on target almost the whole night.”
Most of the success the Blue Comets and Cubs saw came at the expense of the Vikings and Wildcats.
Parsons took a good chunk of the evening to find its rhythm with a few scoring plays after it opened the night with some sloppy mistakes on both sides of the ball.
Still, Schibi is optimistic that the return of the jamboree this year will give his squad the extra time it needs to prepare for the first game of the season.
“I’d be lying if I said I was happy with what I saw,” Schibi said. “Obviously, there’s a lot to work on going into week one. But, last year, we didn’t get the opportunity to play in the jamboree, so we had to wait until after week one to make corrections after seeing another team.”
Looking ahead, teams will spend the rest of the week huddling in film rooms and making their final adjustments in practice before they officially kick off the season with games on Friday night.
Chanute travels to Circle and Humboldt plays host to Leon-Bluestem.
For the rest of the community, the sentiment after an event like the jamboree seems to simply be what it means to be getting back to some sense of normalcy, especially after missing out on last year.
“With everything still going on, it was just good for those kids and good for the community,” Cubs Head Coach Logan Wyrick said. “You could just see people getting back into the swing of things. High school football in a small town in Kansas is what these communities are to the core.”
