The Blue Comets were feeling things out early on against Fort Scott Tuesday evening at home, but things quickly changed after senior guard Garrett Almond hit a 3 as he was fouled.
Almond hit the free throw to make the score 19-15 with over a minute left in the first quarter, and Chanute would never look back. His play, which was either hitting a wide-open three, a trey off a screen, or reading and reacting in the paint, led to a team-high 22 points. Freshman guard Carter Coombs chipped in with 14 on four threes, and junior guard Kam Koester racked up 11 points in the 68-53 win for Chanute.
CHS boys head coach Devon Crabtree said his team was efficient.
"Honestly, I think we just made a lot of shots. We shot the ball really well from three, and other than that, I think there were some things out there that we did okay, but really defensively, we've got a lot of work to do," Crabtree said.
The Blue Comets did give up four threes on the day. But those was countered with good guard play early on, which was led by Coombs, Almond, Koester and Shan Williams, who not only looks for the open shooter at will, but can, and did, play strong defense.
Riding the momentum of senior big AJ Robertson finding his scoring spots in the paint (12) and Almond's hot shooting, Coombs hit two straight threes to give the Blue Comets a 33-27 cushion with 4:05 left in the first half. The freshman guard ended up having nine in the first half, with Chanute ending the first two quarters with a 43-30 lead.
Carrying the little things done well in the first half into the second half, Robertson took a charge on the very first possession of the second half. This turned into crispy ball movement on the offensive end, and minutes later in the fourth, Koester and Almond were hitting threes to put the finishing touches on the game.
With over a minute left, Fort Scott waved the white flag to concede the game, bringing in their reserves.
Much of Fort Scott giving up late had to do with Almond taking on the reins as Chanute's go-to guy thanks to the way the Tigers were playing defense, and Koester looking for his teammates a little more. Koester in the first two wins put up a career-high 25 points and followed that up with a 23-point performance, but Almond versus Fort Scott had a nice rhythm, including dribble drives and some good-looking shots from downtown.
His confidence is sky-high. And that turned into efficient execution.
"(What worked for me was) being able to find the open man, just being able to rush on defense because it was mostly our defense and rebounds, and we just got out and ran," Almond said. "I'm just getting motions of it and just playing ball, just playing with some of my teammates. Just wanting to do good."
All-SEK senior point guard Gavin Pytlowany had 22 points.
Both Chanute varsity teams (3-1) will next play Labette County (Girls 3-1, Boys 1-4) Friday on the road.
C-team
The CHS C-team lost to Ft. Scott, 59-46. Freshman Nathan Meisch scored 18, while freshman Jordan Duncan scored 12.
