Ottawa JV VB @ Neosho County - Aug. 28, 2023 - Kennedy Krokroskia Celebration

Ottawa junior right side Kennedy Krokroskia (22) celebrates a point with freshman libero Emily Park (29) during Monday's matchup between Neosho County CC and the Ottawa University junior varsity. Krokroskia, a former Panther, had a tough time cheering only for her team on Monday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Kennedy Krokroskia’s return to Panther Gymnasium was a bittersweet one. The junior right side was back competing at Neosho County on Monday evening for the first time since sophomore night last fall.

“The friendship side of me wanted to cheer them on whenever they had a good kill, but the competitor in me wanted them to mess up,” Krokroskia said with an ear-to-ear grin. “I don’t like losing, but I also know they don’t like losing.”

Ottawa JV VB @ Neosho County - Aug. 28, 2023 - Kennedy Krokroskia Serve

Ottawa junior right side Kennedy Krokroskia (22) prepares to serve during Monday's matchup between Neosho County CC and the Ottawa University junior varsity.

