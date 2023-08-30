Kennedy Krokroskia’s return to Panther Gymnasium was a bittersweet one. The junior right side was back competing at Neosho County on Monday evening for the first time since sophomore night last fall.
“The friendship side of me wanted to cheer them on whenever they had a good kill, but the competitor in me wanted them to mess up,” Krokroskia said with an ear-to-ear grin. “I don’t like losing, but I also know they don’t like losing.”
The 5-foot-9 southpaw from Baxter Springs returned to Chanute to battle Neosho County with her new squad, Ottawa University. Krokroskia spent her first two collegiate years as a Panther, where she racked up 182 kills at a rate of 2.02 kills per set, 202.5 defensive points, 83 digs and 39 blocks.
Her best performance came during her sophomore year against Independence, when she tallied 14 kills, seven digs and two blocks to go with 15 defensive points.
In Monday’s matchup against the Panthers, Krokroskia appeared in all five sets and tallied numerous kills and digs.
“I like the environment here. The JUCO environment is better than anything you’re gonna get in a lot of places,” Krokroskia said. “I definitely miss it, but I’m on to bigger and better things, hopefully.”
Neosho County head coach Lisiane Matsdorff was ecstatic to get to see one of her former players in action again.
“I’m happy Kennedy did great tonight. It’s amazing when I see that the work they had here with us gave them a base to play at a four year university,” Matsdorff said. “I’m happy to see that she’s improving and improving. She played all around tonight.”
That ability to play all around the court? Krokroskia thanks Matsdorff for that diversity in talent.
“She’s very good about making sure we are working with every part of volleyball,” Krokroskia said. “Just because I’m a hitter, doesn’t mean I don’t get passing reps too. Before, nobody decided to give me the time to learn to pass, just because I could jump well and hit decent. She gave me the time and I was able to get better at passing. Now at Ottawa, I play a little on the back row, which is exciting.”
Krokroskia opened the season on the Ottawa varsity squad, but has since dropped down to the junior varsity squad — where she saw plenty of action against Neosho County on Monday.
“It’s been a mental struggle for me, but I think in the end, it will make me a better person and volleyball player,” Krokroskia said. “I’m gonna be able to overcome adversity.”
Even if she isn’t on the varsity squad currently, Krokroskia and her teammates are having a successful year. The Braves are off to a 4-1 start, having knocked off two top-25 teams already.
In parting, Krokroskia wished her former team good luck on the season. She then returned shortly after stepping away from the interview to add on one last thought.
“Oh, and go SHO!”
