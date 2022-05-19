FORT SCOTT — The Chanute boys golf team finished runners-up at the KSHSAA 4A Regional tournament. The Blue Comets came into the clubhouse knotted at first with a four-man score of 342 with Independence, but the Bulldogs took the title on a fifth-man tiebreak.
The Blue Comets joined golfers from Coffeyville, Fort Scott, Independence, Iola, Labette County, Louisburg, Paola and Parsons for an 18-hole round at Fort Scott’s Woodland Hills Golf Course.
Senior Drayton Cleaver shot the hot round of +4 on the par-72 course, two strokes clear of Louisburg’s Anthony Arriola. Cleaver missed a mid-range putt on his final hole after checking scores with his coaches, but Chanute head coach Bill Woodard was quick to steer the blame away from his star.
“One stroke from anybody throughout the whole course of the day would’ve made the difference,” Woodard said. “They all know that, and they weren't very excited about having the tie because they know they didn't play to the best of their abilities.”
Sophomore Jake Caldwell took his spot behind Cleaver on Chanute’s scoreboard with an 84, followed by sophomore Cooper Lucke with an 88.
“Jake played really well at the regional,” Woodard said. “He had a really good, under control front nine, got to the back nine and just played bogey golf all the way around.”
Normally rounding out the scoring unit for Chanute, freshman Anden Chance slipped to the fifth spot with a 99. Freshman Hunter Stokes shot a +22, the fourth-best Chanute score. Chance’s 99 was six strokes worse than Independence’s Gerald Mattes in the fifth-man tiebreak.
“The importance of the fourth, fifth and sixth man is big,” Chanute head coach Bill Woodard said. “It’s important for those kids to know that they have to continue to compete.”
Chanute’s top-3 team finish qualified all six golfers for the KSHSAA 4A State Golf Championships in Newton. Although Cleaver, Caldwell and Lucke had high enough finishes to qualify individually, Stokes, Chance and sophomore Trey Smith will get to travel west as well.
“It’s invaluable [to take the whole team],” Woodard said, noting the team missed the top-3 cut by just four strokes a season ago. “The experience that these young kids are going to gain is going to help us be more prepared. We’re not going to have a ‘Drayton’ next year, so that means that everyone else is going to have to play well. It’s invaluable to go to a state tournament and experience the intensity, and feel that it’s a different ballgame.”
Cleaver finished third place at the state championship in Dodge City a season ago, four strokes shy of a title. In order for Cleaver to repeat or even improve on that finish, Woodard says he needs to play mistake-free on a course he has only seen a few times.
“It’s going to be more difficult for Drayton, as he played really well to finish where he did. He’s going to have to stay solid, stay close to people, and take a birdie or two when they come to end up winning at state,” Woodard said. “It’s not the kind of golf course where you can shoot low scores at-will. Newton is a hard place to play.”
While Woodard would be surprised to see another Blue Comet crack the top-10, he hopes the experience does not overwhelm the young squad.
“Golf is hard enough as is, and staying focused for six hours is not easy,” Woodard said. “The conditions you create in your own mind are the most difficult to deal with, so I’m just trying to keep them loose.”
Up Next
Woodard and company are spending the last few days before the state tournament charting the course and planning their attack. While these plans will most likely change from one round to the next, Chanute is prepared for their tee-times on Monday in Newton. Cleaver will head out on the first tee-time of the day at 8:30 a.m.
RESULTS
1st - Drayton Cleaver, Sr. 76 (+4)
T-6th - Jake Caldwell, So. 84 (+12)
T-11th - Cooper Lucke, So. 88 (+16)
T-20th - Hunter Stokes, Fr. 94 (+22)
26th - Anden Chance, Fr. 99 (+27)
DNF - Trey Smith, So.
Team Scores: Independence 342 (93), Chanute 342 (99), Louisburg 357, Paola 361, Coffeyville 384, Fort Scott 385
