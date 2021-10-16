JARED McMASTERS
ERIE — With the regular season winding down, the Erie Red Devils volleyball team is tunnelling around two objectives.
Erie wants to achieve success in the postseason. But the Red Devils also want to leave their mark in a way that extends past the volleyball court.
That’s why Erie’s volleyball team has been working with the Side-Out Foundation this season to raise funds for breast cancer awareness and treatment.
“Because of my familiarity with it and how it supports breast cancer in a little bit of a different way, instead of doing a normal Pink Out, we wanted to do this specific foundation,” Erie head coach Rachel McIntyre-Hulin said.
Rick Dunetz founded the Side-Out Foundation after his mother was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. Because of his mother’s late-stage diagnosis, the foundation primarily focuses on extending lives, developing clinical trials and funding a team of oncologists’ research.
McIntyre-Hulin’s previous experiences working with the foundation at past coaching stops in Dallas and Colorado Springs motivated her to launch a campaign with the Red Devils this season.
The Red Devils are hovering around the halfway mark towards their goal of $2,000 in donations through T-shirt sales, donations at games and the link to their fundraising website on the team’s Facebook page. Erie will be accepting donations through the offseason until it reaches its goal.
“It’s very rewarding because of how passionate we are about it,” McIntyre-Hulin said. “It’s volleyball-related, and fighting breast cancer in late stages and extending lives or helping provide a cure for a patient is just different from the traditional breast cancer awareness movement.”
Last week’s Dig Pink night was the main event of the team’s fundraising efforts. Along with wearing pink, the Red Devils held a ceremony prior to the match so members of the team could recognize family and friends who either survived a bout with breast cancer or represented those who died.
“I love the fact that we are getting the community involved in fighting to find a cure,” senior Hailey McGowen said. “I have had people in my family fight breast cancer and win, and them doing so has proven to me that you really can do anything.”
From a purely volleyball perspective, the Red Devils are also hopeful that inspiration will translate to their play on the court as the postseason looms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.