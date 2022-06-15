In preparation for the USSSA State Softball Tournament this weekend, the Chanute-based High Octane 18-and-under softball team hosted former collegiate softball player and coach Nicole Entz for a hitting and pitching clinic at the Chanute Recreation Commission on Monday.
“My main goal is to build girl’s fastpitch softball at whatever level and wherever they come from,” High Octane coach Roy McCoy said. “And that is why I brought Nicole in, and she’s been coming for about five years now.”
Entz, a Webb City, Missouri graduate, is a former softball player at the University of Missouri. The two-way infielder and pitcher, formerly Nicole Hudson, also played for Team USA in the summer of 2013, garnering a silver medal in the World Cup and gold medals in the Mayor’s Cup and the Pan American Games Qualifier.
Along with three selections to the All-Big 12 softball team and multiple conference player of the week selections, Entz went down as one of the best hitters in Missouri softball’s history. Entz nearly tied the Tigers’ homerun record, coming a homer shy of the mark with 46. During her four seasons as a Tiger, Entz either matched or surpassed record numbers with her high-level performance that included a pair of trips to the Women’s College World Series.
“I get the opportunity to come here and teach, and some of these girls are seniors that I’ve been training since they were little,” Entz said. “I’m just excited that I can come in and help grow the game and give them some instruction. I come from a small town myself, so I like coming to small communities and showing that even though you’re from a small town, you can still play at the highest level if you work really hard.”
After a stellar playing career at Missouri, Entz transitioned to a role in coaching.
After spending the 2014 season as an assistant at Missouri Southern State University, Entz moved to Wichita State University where she spent three seasons as an assistant, two of those years as the primary hitting coach. Now that her time with the Shockers is over, Entz has transitioned to focusing on private lessons and clinics, like the one hosted by the High Octane softball club.
McCoy called upon Hudson to give area athletes pointers on their mechanics, both at the plate and in the circle. Although McCoy specifically hosts the clinic for his own club, the event is open to all athletes in the area. Along with a slew of Chanute and High Octane players, the clinic also saw players from Humboldt, Iola and Yates Center.
“I attribute most of this to Don Everleigh, who I played and coached with, because he did for a long time before me,” McCoy said. “One of the last things he told me, and I’ll remember this until the day I die, is ‘take them as far as they can go.’ He never charged anybody a nickel to teach them to play, so I won’t either.”
While most of McCoy’s training opportunities are free, he is forced to charge a fee to cover the cost of bringing Entz to town.
Because she has been returning to southeast Kansas for a number of years now, Entz attempts to keep her instruction as consistent as possible, while still introducing new tips and drills.
“If you have been coming to me for years, we can kinda build upon what we have done before,” Entz said of her instructional style.
While her instruction revolves mainly around fundamentals and basics, Entz also relies heavily on having players mimic the mechanics and training processes of professional and collegiate players. Entz routinely pulls up YouTube clips from the recent WCWS champions, the University of Oklahoma, and multiple professional leagues.
“If we can try to emulate the most important things from them, even at our level, we’re going to be setting ourselves up for success later,” Entz said. “I just try to give them the most easily digestible fundamentals that they can build upon each time that I get the chance to come back.”
Because she only makes the trek to Chanute once or twice a year, Entz relies heavily on McCoy to take over in her absence. McCoy, along with parents, are the main driving force as to why Entz continues to return to hold these clinics.
“Roy is a big part of what we’re doing,” Entz said. “It's obvious that these girls love the game, and they’re surrounded by people that are willing to get on a bucket to catch, throw batting practice and set up nets. You can tell there is a real passion for it here and plenty of parents to help make that dream happen. I’m excited to see where they’re going to go from here.”
The High Octane 18-and-under softball team will travel to Wichita this weekend for the USSSA State Softball Tournament. High Octane will join 15 other Kansas teams for the B division tournament starting Friday.
