ROBERT MAGOBET
Developing a strong top-hand save over the summer was a priority for Drayton Cleaver.
Cleaver, the Chanute Blue Comets new full-time starting goalie for the 2020 soccer season, worked extensively with second-year CHS assistant soccer coach Michael Villarreal, both in the weight-training room and in goal-keeping drills after practice during the summer and the last two weeks. Through this arduous practice, Cleaver, a junior, polished up his strong-hand save. Knowing what it takes to get better as a goalie is something he took from former Blue Comets goalie Chandler Finuf, who was a second-team All-SEK goalie last season.
“I think he was a good keeper and he was really good in one-on-one situations, but I also learned, because I was playing defender in front of him, some of the things that he does as a goalie to get your defenders in position and seeing the words that you need to use and kind of working with everyone else. I was in the field with him,” Cleaver said.
Cleaver also picked up goalie skills as a keeper on the Chanute traveling soccer team with coach Ricardo Vargas four years ago. It was in this experience that Cleaver first tasted the leadership duties of being a goalie and just how impactful the position can be on the soccer field.
Fast forward to last year, when Cleaver played about one half every game as a keeper on the junior varsity squad. But Cleaver has been on the varsity squad since becoming a freshman at CHS. He started out on the backline as a freshman and played centre-back as a sophomore, assisting CHS to a 9-6-1 record and an appearance in a first-round west regional playoff game.
This experience, along with Cleaver’s maturation process as a goalie over the summer, has confirmed to CHS head soccer coach Adam Wilcox that his new starting goalie is ready for the challenge.
“He has a good understanding on how to run a defense and now with him in goal full time, I have a ton of confidence in him,” Wilcox said. “...He’s a good athlete but as a keeper, he is the man in the back. He’s going to call all the marks for our back four. He’s going to be constantly talking to our low mids, and calling out assignments for them. I think that’s something that he is really comfortable with. He’s been working on being the organizer in the back. We have people picking up their man when they’re making different runs and he can kind of see the attack before it happens, which is exactly what you want in a keeper.”
Watching a strong senior class that mostly graduated in 2020 certainly helped Cleaver in learning the game and the position. He will take the information and use it this year in a leadership role. And as a result, not only is he leading on the field, but he is leading practices by guiding stretches, among other activities.
Others on the team have been practicing hard, too, including sophomore Xander Weilert, who will likely play centre-back, and seniors Jacob Guernsey, Lawson Collins, Dylan Lowry and Andrea Cuin. They are leading by example.
“There not all big vocal leaders, that’s just not their personality as much, but it’s more of like the younger guys see Lawson, running hard, every second of every drill, and they see him improve three years straight to where now he is a really (important) part to our team,” Wilcox said. “Our seniors have a different kind of leadership. I don’t have one senior that I don’t trust.”
The reinvigorated Blue Comets will look to use that leadership in their very first game of the year, with JV playing today at 4:30 pm at Independence High School, and the varsity playing around 6 pm.
“I think it’s going to be a sign on how our season is going to go because Independence is a top team,” Cleaver said. “A lot of kids are going to have to step up and be more of a leader this year.”
