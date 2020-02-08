ROBERT MAGOBET
ALTAMONT – A strong defensive showing early on for the Chanute Blue Comets boys didn’t turn into a win.
CHS lost to Labette County 42-32 Friday night. Ty Bowman had a team-high 10 points and six rebounds, while both Shan Williams and Ty Coombs scored six apiece.
The end of the first quarter was 6-3. With the score 10-7 late in the second quarter, Labette’s Eli Hestand drilled a 3 to put the Grizzlies up 13-7 at the break.
LCHS, a team with just three wins on the year before the matchup versus Chanute, began to separate themselves in the second half. LCHS’ Nathan Smith hit a layup as he was fouled, and then completed the three-point play to put the score at 15-7 Labette early in the second half.
Ethan Jameson dunked the ball off one foot on the next offensive possession to extend the lead to 19-11.
This momentum led to easy baskets, 3s and scores after breaking the full-court press, which put the score at 29-17 Labette at the end of the third. Hestand had a day, scoring 19 points.
“I thought we did a job on defense honestly and they scored late in the game because we were trapping and doing that stuff, but I thought most of the game defensively we did a great job,” head coach Devon Crabtree said. “I’ve got to find a way to get our guys to execute offensively at the same time.”
While Chanute would get down by as much as 12 in the game, the Blue Comets did put forth an honest effort on defense, even with Bowman in foul trouble late in the game.
The senior forward hit a 3 to put the score at 33-28 with 2:19 to go, but fouling put the Grizzlies at the line often because Chanute was in the bonus late.
“We started playing a little harder at the end, and when you play hard, good things happen,” Crabtree said.
“We’re trying to get them to play four quarters and we just weren’t able to do that yet, so we are continuing to work on that, and hopefully we can get better.”
It’s easier to get better with a full lineup, though. Briley Peavy missed his third straight game due to a coach’s decision, but Crabtree said he is hopeful the point guard will come back this season.
Chanute (5-9) will face Pittsburg Tuesday on the road.
JV boys:
Chanute’s junior varsity boys lost to Labette 48-27, which put the Blue Comets at 3-8 on the year. Eric Erbe had a team-high 7 points.
