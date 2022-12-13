CHETOPA — Earning their first win of the year, the St. Paul Indians beat the Chetopa Green Hornets, 71-18, on Friday night in Chetopa.
Trey Peters led St. Paul with 25 points while Chetopa’s Blake Carter led with 11 points.
St. Paul is now 1-2 on the year while Chetopa is 0-3.
St. Paul has today off, before heading to Olpe to face off with the Eagles on Friday.
Chetopa: 7 5 3 3 — 18
St. Paul: 25 16 23 7 — 71
Chetopa: Blake Carter 11, Tyler Beck 3, Jackson Lawellin 3, Cauy Ross 1
St. Paul: Trey Peters 25, Zakary Kirkpatrick 22, Dylan Paulie 9, Braxton Irish 8, Kiser Wiatrak 3, Vincent Smith 2, William Deveraux 2
