Chanute Golf @ Regionals 10.10.22 - Rainey Carter

Chanute freshman Rainey Carter prepares to hit the ball during the Regional tournament at Independence on Oct. 10, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

EMPORIA — A trio of Chanute Blue Comets battled the 5,337-yard, par-71 Emporia Municipal Golf Course this week for the KSHSAA 4A Girls Golf State Championships. Although freshman Rainey Carter made the cut for day two, none of the Blue Comets were able to return home with a medal.

“They did a great job of taking the notes from our practice round and applying them to the competition,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “Knowing where they needed to aim and ‘be’ to score on the course was not an issue at all.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments