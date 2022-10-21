EMPORIA — A trio of Chanute Blue Comets battled the 5,337-yard, par-71 Emporia Municipal Golf Course this week for the KSHSAA 4A Girls Golf State Championships. Although freshman Rainey Carter made the cut for day two, none of the Blue Comets were able to return home with a medal.
“They did a great job of taking the notes from our practice round and applying them to the competition,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “Knowing where they needed to aim and ‘be’ to score on the course was not an issue at all.”
Hazards and fairway hits were not the issue in Emporia like in tournaments prior. After weeks of hot weather and dry, rolling fairways, the Blue Comets were faced with cold winds and low temperatures. The state tournament was nearly 30 degrees colder than any other tournament of the season.
“Trying to figure out how to swing in more layers than we have had to dress in all year is a challenging task,” Ewert said. “Additionally, the wind definitely played a factor in day one, trying to figure out how it would impact ball flight and thus what swing or club was most appropriate for the given situation.”
Though each of the three golfers found a hazard or two, the biggest challenge came from the length of the course. Drives left short in the fairway or rough led to ball-striking mistakes, which led to longer putts or even another shot from the fairway.
“Chipping was the primary focus to clean up for the girls during the round,” Ewert said. “Specifically, not being afraid of the chip which leads to decelerating. We reminded them to be assertive on the chip and swing with confidence.”
The long course had a few particularly tough holes that gave the Blue Comets trouble. The 405-yard, par-5 hole three played into a stark wind, costing the Blue Comets seven strokes over par on Monday. The equally-tough 408-yard, par-5 hole 11 saw all three golfers card a double bogey thanks to a tight window shot after a tough landing zone off the tee box.
Carter shot a 35-over-71 on day one, good for 40th place overall. The freshman carded a pair of pars and six bogeys on the way to a score of 106.
“She was able to put herself in good position off the tee, hitting some greens in regulation and chipping close to give herself an opportunity for par on several holes,” Ewert said of Carter. “She has shown amazing drive this season and is determined to get better. She is my first freshman to ever qualify for day two of the state tournament which is a pretty amazing accomplishment.”
Because of the format for the state tournament, Carter’s score was the highest individual score advanced to the second day. The top six teams of six golfers each, and then the next 18 individual golfers, plus ties, move on. That individual cut line fell at the 106-stroke mark on Monday.
Freshman Delaney Hastings came in two strokes behind Carter in 44th place on day one. After a strong front nine put her on pace to finish comfortably inside the cutline, Hastings took a triple bogey or worse on five of the last nine holes to finish at 37-over-71.
“She was hitting her tee shots really well, which helped her get a good start on the holes,” Ewert said. “But she had a couple of instances of bad luck with balls settling in holes around the green a couple of times and hitting up against a bushy tree that cost her a couple of strokes.”
Even with the tough finish, Hastings looked to be playing on Tuesday. A last minute scorecard was added, knocking her out of the cut. Ewert noted the freshman took the hit well.
Junior Emma Waltermire landed just a single par and bogey on the way to a 111, finishing in a tie for 49th place in the 90 golfer field. 11 double bogeys kept Waltermire off pace of the day two mark for most of Monday.
“Emma had a couple penalty strokes on her first two holes of the day, but showed really good resilience bouncing back,” Ewert said of the junior. “She has provided valuable leadership this year and I only expect that to continue.”
Waltermire’s score improved upon her total in the 2021 tournament, cutting roughly 15 total strokes from her game since last season.
Monday evening, Ewert and assistant coach Bill Woodard discussed, among other things, Carter’s swing consistency ahead of round two.
“(Specifically) not swinging too hard, and hitting down on her chips instead of sweeping at the ball,” Ewert said. “When she swings smoothly with tempo, she hits a beautiful ball, but when she gets rushed and tries to swing hard, the ball goes crooked or she chunks it and leaves it well short.“
Carter would knock four strokes off her score to shoot a 102 in the second round, climbing two places to a 38th place finish. Although Carter carded six holes with triple bogeys or worse, four pars and four bogeys kept the freshman’s score fairly low.
Wamego freshman Addison Douglass shot a 74 on Monday and a 76 on Tuesday to win the individual championship by 17 strokes. Douglas led the Red Raiders to their second straight state title, besting the runner-up Winfield by 88 strokes.
With the 2022 season in the books, Ewert and his squad are already excited to run things back in 2023. The Blue Comets will return all nine golfers next season, potentially adding incoming freshmen as well.
“Coach Woodard and I are extremely excited for the potential of this group. The prospect of returning everyone from this team is huge for our program development,” Ewert said. “The girls have seen a bit of what it takes to be successful, and will now go into the offseason with specific steps they need to take to improve. We will make a list for each girl to work on in the offseason so that we come in better next August and can focus on other ways to improve individually and as a team.”
Results
T-44. Delaney Hastings (+37) 108
T-49. Emma Waltermire (+40) 111
Click on each golfer’s round score for a hole-by-hole breakdown. Full scores available on the KSHSAA website.
Team Scores: Wamego 674, Winfield 762, Hayden 765, Wellington 766, Pratt 811, Tonganoxie 815, Independence 428 (1), Augusta 431 (1), Buhler 438 (1), McPherson 456 (1), Ottawa 465 (1), Labette County 470 (1)
