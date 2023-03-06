C&H Lanes Bowling League Scores as of 3/3
Junior (Sunday)
Week 17-of-17
Strikers 39.5-20.5
Odd Balls 33.5-26.5
The Pinheads 31-29
Strike Mode 23-37
Gutter Gang 21-39
Gutter Bowlers 16-44
Weekly High Scores: (Boys) Parker Manly 224, Hayden Seibel 188, Andres Vargas 173 (Girls) Lovie Cosby 150
Weekly High Series: (Boys) Parker Manly 484, Josh Schoenhofer 437, Hayden Seibel 435 (Girls) Lovie Cosby 419
Sunday Fun Nite (Sunday)
Week 23-of-30
The Heat 22-10
Split Heat 2.0 18-14
Hummin’ Hummin’ 17-15
The Outsiders 17-15
C&H Lanes 16-16
Los Primos 6-26
Industrial (Monday)
Week 24-of-32
2 Fat 2 Play 20-12
A&B Cleaning 19-13
McCoy Insurance 18-14
Knuckles Deep 16-16
Young’s Welding 16-16
Hardy Fence 15.5-16.5
Young’s Welding No. 2 13.5-18.5
Jay Hatfield 10-22
Weekly High Scores: Hunter Friederich 249, Roy McCoy 233, Darryn Young 226
Weekly High Series: Austin Strack 638, Roy McCoy 633, Hunter Friederich 623
City (Tuesday)
Week 26-of-32
Topper’s Barber Shop 25-15
Jay Hatfield 25-15
Bud Light 23-17
Safari Vending 20.5-19.5
The Bowling Stones 18-22
K’s Place 17.5-22.5
Cardinal Drug 16-24
C&H Lanes 15-25
Weekly High Scores: Trent Zartman 247, Randy Schoenhofer 244, Brandon Crumley 236
Weekly High Series: Trent Zartman 662, Randy Schoenhofer 655, Brandon Crumley 610
Woodpilers (Wednesday)
Week 24-of-32
Kluin Law 68.5-27.5
McCoy Insurance 59-37
Humboldt Industries 54.5-41.5
Grain Bin 53-43
Ebowla 46-50
BBB’s 40.5-55.5
Team No. 5 35-61
The Outsiders 27.5-68.5
Weekly High Scores: Ashlynn Frederick 223, Christi Heatly 213, Erin McCoy 213
Weekly High Series: Christi Heatly 595, Becky Manly 558, Ashlynn Frederick 530
Andy Babcock Memorial Scratch (Thursday)
Week 26-of-34
McCoy Insurance 24-12
CTD Bowling 23-13
State Farm Insurance 22-14
USA Sleep 20-16
Coors Light 17-19
C&H Lanes 17-19
The Bowling Team 14-22
Erbe Hog Farm 7-29
Weekly High Scores: Hunter Friederich 277, Corey Stiles 248, Austin Robinson 246
Weekly High Series: Hunter Friederich 698, Austin Robinson 671, Corey Stiles 665
