WICHITA — Dylan Paulie’s 100-meter trip down the track was the lone representation for the St. Paul Indians at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships over the weekend.
Paulie, an already-graduated senior, finished in 16th place in the 1A Boys 100-meter dash preliminaries on Saturday morning. Although he didn’t qualify for finals that afternoon, Paulie’s time of 11.90 seconds was a personal-best.
“We are super proud of all the hard work he has put in,” St. Paul head coach Rhonda Willis said. “I think he was surprised when he qualified at regionals, but his hard work showed today with a PR at state.”
And Paulie was surprised, having jumped from seventh in preliminaries to a state-qualifying fourth finish in finals at the regional meet.
“It felt good, I didn’t really know what to say,” Paulie said of his feelings after regionals.
In his last outing donning the maroon and gold, Paulie was proud to end his career with the personal-best finish.
Bryson Peters of Madison ran a 10.94 to win the event. Axtell scored 64 points to win the team 1A Boys team title.
Results
Boys
100m: (Prelims) 16th - Dylan Paulie 11.90*
