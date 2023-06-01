St. Paul TF @ Wichita (State) May 27, 2023 - Dylan Paulie

St. Paul senior Dylan Paulie (3683) accelerates in the early goings of the 1A Boys 100-meter dash preliminaries at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

WICHITA — Dylan Paulie’s 100-meter trip down the track was the lone representation for the St. Paul Indians at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships over the weekend. 

Paulie, an already-graduated senior, finished in 16th place in the 1A Boys 100-meter dash preliminaries on Saturday morning. Although he didn’t qualify for finals that afternoon, Paulie’s time of 11.90 seconds was a personal-best.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments