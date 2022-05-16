The Blue Comets rounded out regular season play with a 5-4 victory over Fort Scott on Thursday. Chanute finished 10-2 in Southeast Kansas League play, good for second behind the Pittsburg Purple Dragons (15-5, 11-1).
After starting the season hovering around .500, the Blue Comets have since turned the tides on the season outlook. Chanute has yet to lose a game in May, outscoring their opponents 41-8 over their last five matchups.
“We took care of business down the stretch like we knew we could,” Chanute head coach Kurt Sizemore said. “For the most part we played pretty clean baseball which was nice.”
After a pair of scoreless frames, Chanute managed to load the bases with two outs in the third inning. Senior Kam Koester kicked-off the scoring on the day with a 3-RBI double.
“I feel like we’re starting to hit our stride. Our bats are starting to come alive and the outs we’re getting are louder outs, which I think is just from seeing more pitches and getting more comfortable out there,” Sizemore said.
Amidst a 3-run Fort Scott reply in the fourth, Koester was tapped to finish the game on the mound. The senior picked up the win, allowing just one run on two hits across 3 and 1-3 innings.
While Koester’s two-way performances have been the driving factor for Chanute thus far, Sizemore expects a slew of other Blue Comets to step up in key spots at the regional tournament.
Junior catcher Bryan Jackett finished the day with a 2 for 3 performance with a pair of doubles, crossing the plate once in the process.
“Bryan has had a really good couple of weeks here at the end of the season,” Sizemore said. “Especially his performance against Fort Scott.”
Along with Jackett, Sizemore expects to see more out of left fielder Nathan Meisch. Sizemore hopes the sophomore can find some consistency to strengthen the middle of the batting order, noting an uptick in Meisch’s performance over the last five games.
With every game holding the possibility of the end of the season from here on out, Sizemore and company look to keep the momentum going into the postseason.
“We’ve been doing a little bit more intrasquad scrimmages,” Sizemore said. “But more than anything we are trying to keep things business as usual by doing our normal batting practice and square drills.”
The fifth-straight victory lands Chanute with an overall record of 12-8, good for an eight seed in the regional bracket.
Up Next
Chanute hits the road tomorrow for the KSHSAA Regional Baseball Tournament, traveling to Tonganoxie to take on Bishop Miege. First pitch in game two of the region 1 tournament is set for 2 p.m.
BOX SCORE
|Fort Scott
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|-
|4
|7
|1
|Chanute
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|X
|-
|5
|6
|1
Winning Pitcher: Kam Koester 3.1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 K, 2 BB
Losing Pitcher: H. Harris 4.0 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 6 K, 4 BB
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.