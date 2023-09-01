GALENA — The St. Paul Indians split a pair of matchups in a volleyball triangular in Galena on Thursday. St. Paul defeated the Northeast Vikings, 2-0 (26-24, 25-12), before falling to the Galena Bulldogs, 0-2 (23-25, 23-25).
Senior middle back Katy Burke led the offense in the first match with five kills. Senior outside hitter Jayden Finley and freshman outside hitter Lila Michael each had four kills, junior outside hitter Jorja Harris had three and sophomore middle hitter Brittany Deegan had two.
The second match saw Harris net six kills, while Deegan, Finley and senior defensive specialist Sammie Norris each recorded one kill.
Freshman setter Ava Dent finished the night with 28 assists and just a single ball handling error.
Overall, the Indians were clean throughout, finishing with a hit percentage of 21.4% and a serving rate of 93.2%. Dent led the team with three aces, while Deegan and Harris had two each.
Harris led the Indians with a team-high 19 digs on the night, followed by Norris with 12 and Deegan with 11.
St. Paul (2-5) returns home on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to host a quadrangular meet with the Liberal Redskins (1-6), the Pleasanton Blu-Jays (1-2) and the Southern Coffey County Titans (0-2). Matches are set to start at 4:30 p.m.
