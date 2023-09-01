GALENA — The St. Paul Indians split a pair of matchups in a volleyball triangular in Galena on Thursday. St. Paul defeated the Northeast Vikings, 2-0 (26-24, 25-12), before falling to the Galena Bulldogs, 0-2 (23-25, 23-25).

Senior middle back Katy Burke led the offense in the first match with five kills. Senior outside hitter Jayden Finley and freshman outside hitter Lila Michael each had four kills, junior outside hitter Jorja Harris had three and sophomore middle hitter Brittany Deegan had two.

