The Chanute Blue Comets soccer team concluded its season with a 4-1 loss to the Tonganoxie Chieftains in the first round of postseason play on Monday to finish the program’s fourth year with a 6-9-2 record. Chanute Tribune sports editor Jared McMasters spoke with head coach Adam Wilcox to discuss the squad’s final match, the program’s adjustment-filled season and where the team goes from here.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Jared McMasters: We’ve talked throughout the year about how this has been a rollercoaster of a season for this team with early success before a late string of losses. With the season wrapped up now, what’s your sense of the overall picture of how things went?
Adam Wilcox: I think the ending of the season really helped clarify some of the middle parts. At first, it may have seemed like the middle part of the season was just not up to speed or a little bit sloppy. But, based on our ending, I think it was just us growing into our ideas. I think our last two games were our best two games. We played Coffeyville very well and played Tonganoxie extremely well. That was easily the best we’ve looked. If we had just laid eggs our last two games, you could maybe say those good patches were anomalies. Since we played well at the end, it’s easier to look back and say the poor play was us figuring things out.
JM: You sort of alluded to those changes you guys made throughout the year, so could you go into a little more detail about all the formation and lineup changes made to shift the roster throughout the season?
AW: At the beginning of the year, we switched from the formation we’ve been running the last three years to a 4-3-3 because I thought it would help us press the ball quicker and create more goals, but it just wasn’t working out. I’m not one to keep forcing an idea if it isn’t working. Throughout the year, we were constantly changing and trying to find things to maximize our potential. We decided we needed more control of the ball in the middle of the field, so we went back to the 4-3-2-1 we’ve run the last few years to put Stark (Wright), Walker (Becknell) and Kaleb (Becannon) on the ball more in the middle. That’s what we did against Pittsburg when we beat them both times.
JM: How do you think those changes impacted the team over the course of the season?
AW: I think that may have been part of our midseason struggles. Some of it may have been motivation and not getting up for lower teams, which definitely hurt us. But, also, those growing pains where we were figuring things out were definitely a part of it.
JM: With all those changes and results, it almost sounds like a little bit of a chaotic approach for most of the season, so how did you tackle talking to the team about it and getting them to buy into that fluid process?
AW: I don’t know if I’d say chaotic. It was just whenever we see something’s not working, I use their ideas a lot rather than just coming up with a plan and hoping they execute. When we have practices and games, it’s a lot of two-way conversations between me and them. The changes weren’t really out of the blue for them, and that input is what helps us make those changes work on the field. I value their ideas, and they’ve played for me for years, so they know the style and goals I’m looking for as a coach.
JM: Speaking of those players who have been leaders on this team for years, where’s your head when you look at next year without seniors like Drayton Cleaver, Trey Smoot and Becannon?
AW: To have nine seniors, seven of whom were starters and multi-year starters, that’s not really something we can just replace, especially some of the high-skill guys and Drayton, our goalkeeper. Kolby Baker grew a ton this year. Going into the season, he was probably our third-string goalie and ended up starting several games for us because of injuries. His development has come so far, but replacing an all-League keeper is really hard to do. Replacing the connection and mental skill of Kaleb and Stark and Walker is something younger guys just have to grow into. But having a core group of guys we can be comfortable with is going to go a long way.
JM: When you look back on this season, what’s the one thing — whether it be a moment, a specific match or a trait of this team — that will stick with you when you think about this group?
AW: The Pittsburg wins will stick with me. To beat them twice was a huge, complete team effort. We also outplayed Tonganoxie, I felt, for the entire first half. We gave up a weak penalty kick, but we had some chances that were inches away. We easily could’ve been up 3-1 or 3-0 at halftime. We got unlucky with Stark kind of hyperextending his knee and missing the second half. I just don’t know if there’s one thing. Their attitudes and personalities will be what sticks around because of the impact they’ve left. Their fingerprints will be on the program for a long time.
JM: Going into that Tonganoxie match, what was the message you told the team when it comes to what it would take to win and make a postseason run?
AW: Everyone had to play their best game and do it together. It had to be all 11 of us and me on the sideline having our best performances in unison. At different times this year, we’ve done all the little things really well. We just had to do all the little things really well at the same time and together. I think we did that in the first half before the second half got away from us a little. Then we had to get aggressive and chase goals by sacrificing defense to try to stay alive. I didn’t feel like 4-1 accurately represented our performance.
JM: Is there anything else you want to add that we didn’t touch on?
AW: I just want to say that we’re not just losing a group of seniors. We’re losing their parents and families who also come out to the games. They’ve been trailblazers and models for what a supportive group can be. Not that other parents haven’t, but they’ve been just so supportive with time and resources. We’ve always felt like we’re somewhat playing at home because of those parents in the crowd. Soccer’s not football or basketball — it’s still catching on in Chanute and southeast Kansas, so the support from the families has meant the world these last few years.
