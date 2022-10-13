EUREKA — The Humboldt Cubs moved to 5-0 in Tri-Valley League play Tuesday night with wins over Cherryvale and Eureka. The Cubs defeated the Cherryvale Chargers 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) before knocking off the Eureka Tornadoes 2-1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-19).
“We really fought hard last night and played well,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “We did a lot of things well and played as a team. I was pleased with the determination the girls showed late in the match.”
Humboldt got things rolling early and often against Cherryvale, barely allowing the Chargers to think about winning a set.
Senior Karley Wools and sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy both had nine kills in the match, while senior Ella Lassman and junior Kenisyn Hottenstein had two each. Hottenstein and sophomore Natalie Wells posted eight assists each, with Wells adding a trio of points in the service.
Eureka put Humboldt on their heels, nearly taking the first set to extra points before evening things up in the second set. The Cubs put their head down and eked out the final set to take the match.
Shaughnessy and Wools were back to work against the Tornadoes, posting 10 and eight kills. Wools added 16 digs, Shaughnessy had 14 and freshman Skylar Hottenstein had 18.
Kenisyn Hottenstein and Wells combined for nearly 30 assists on the match, and Skylar Hottenstein recorded three service aces.
Up Next
With the pair of wins, Humboldt now sits at a record of 24-3 on the year. The Cubs are back on the court Saturday, when they join Baxter Springs (17-12), Caney Valley (4-17), Erie (14-14) and Parsons (16-11) for a tournament in Neodesha (26-3).
Box Scores
