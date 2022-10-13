Humboldt Volleyball vs. Neodesha 10.4.22 - Karley Wools

Humboldt senior hitter Karley Wools (22) hits a ball during a home match against Neodesha on Oct. 4.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

EUREKA — The Humboldt Cubs moved to 5-0 in Tri-Valley League play Tuesday night with wins over Cherryvale and Eureka. The Cubs defeated the Cherryvale Chargers 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) before knocking off the Eureka Tornadoes 2-1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-19).

“We really fought hard last night and played well,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “We did a lot of things well and played as a team. I was pleased with the determination the girls showed late in the match.”

