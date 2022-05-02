Hey Chanute, I’m back.
My name is Huntyr Schwegman and I am the new sports editor at the Chanute Tribune. I was born and raised here in Chanute, and I am excited to tell the stories of as many athletes as possible.
During my time at Chanute High School, I was a multi-sport athlete competing year-round in wrestling, baseball, football and cross-country. I grew up playing sports nearly non-stop, so it seemed only logical that I would be in the world of sports in some capacity.
As my sophomore year was ending, my English teacher, Dustin Fox, approached me about joining the school newspaper staff. I was hesitant at first, but after covering a couple Blue Comet football games, I was hooked. Standing on the sidelines, photographing touchdowns and interviewing coaches after a big win was like an adrenaline rush for me, and I wanted to keep doing it.
I quickly took on the role of student life editor, before I was offered the Editor-in-Chief position for my senior year.
One of the highlights of writing for The Comet was our production of a special edition titled ‘Never Again.’ The 16-page feature on school shootings was released in response to the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.
These experiences landed me a summer internship here at the Tribune. I covered area sports and events before I headed north to study Journalism at the University of Kansas.
During my time in Lawrence, I worked for the campus newspaper, The University Daily Kansan. I spent two semesters writing sports, a year as Design Chief and a semester as Associate Sports editor.
Not only did I have the privilege of covering KU men’s basketball and football, I also spent time freelancing for ESPN and FOX Sports.
I return to the Tribune with a passion for journalism, a passion for sports and most importantly, a passion for Chanute. I can’t wait for all of the buzzer-beaters, walk-offs and overtimes to come, and I hope you join me along the way.
