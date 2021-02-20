Independence didn’t know what hit them early on. Blue Comets girls basketball was able to avenge Indy with a 51-34 win at Chanute High School on Friday night.
Down three bigs in the first matchup in early February, this time Chanute took the floor fully healthy.
Senior forward Mattilyn Cranor scored a game-high 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals, senior point guard Kori Babcock put up 10 points, seven steals, six assists, and two rebounds, freshman point guard Peyton Shields posted 11 points, and senior guard Brianna Waggoner paced with six points, five rebounds and two steals.
“I thought defensively we came out locked in, and I thought the girls were active,” CHS head coach Dustin Fox said. “We moved our feet well, had our hands active, were able to create some turnovers and get some easy buckets off of that and just really made it hard for them to get going. And that let us get a big lead, and from there, we just kind of survived as they were starting to hit some shots.”
Chanute went on a 9-2 run after Shields splashed a 3 with under three to go in the first. Babcock also mixed in some layups in that run.
Defensively, the Lady Comets stayed active and mixed in a zone defense, which got some deflections. Their defense was so aggravating to Indy that off of an air-ball, Shields was able to push the ball up the floor before finding Cranor, who connected on the and-one. She made the free throw to make the score 27-8 with three minutes to go in the first half.
The defensive prowess, which included defending the interior and perimeter well, led to Indy turnovers and easy baskets for Chanute. With Waggoner and Shields hitting 3s in the first half, Babcock creating and getting her normal easy baskets, and Cranor staying aggressive in the paint, it all propelled CHS to a 32-14 halftime lead.
“I was just staying up top, guarding both sides left and right, and I was just making sure that nobody would shoot up top and also taking away the middle of the lane depending if they drove there,” Cranor said. “It’s kind of like, basket stop, basket stop, and it’s going back and forth. It just kind of gives you energy to go.”
Chanute was focused on Indy’s All-SEK Honorable Mention Abby Veile, who scored 11 points in the game. Her shots were tough shots, however.
Independence came into the game with a record of 8-7, but lost five out of their last seven games. They got the game to as close as 10 points in the third, but sophomore guard Tyra Bogle knocked down a 3 to put the score at 44-31 with five minutes to go.
“I thought we were really balanced tonight, and when you play with that balance you are really hard to guard,” Fox said. “Teams are really starting to take Kori away, and she’s such a good playmaker that she’s going to find other people. Tonight we had some kids that stepped up and made some big plays. I thought Mattilyn did a great job of running the floor and finishing, making some free throws. Peyton stepped up and did some good things, getting to the hoop and making some plays for us. Tyra hit a couple of big 3s. I mean, you just go down the line and we had kids stepping up and making plays.”
Happy with the win, Fox said he would like his Lady Comets to take care of the ball a little better and shoot more efficiently.
CHS (12-5, 5-4) has a quick turnaround as they play Coffeyville (3-12, 1-7) today on the road at 1 pm.
CHS : 17 15 9 10 — 51
Indy: 4 10 12 8 — 34
Cranor 14, Babcock 10, Shields 11, Bogle 6, Waggoner 6, Brinly Bancroft 2, Jacelyn Catron 2
