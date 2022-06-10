Chanute head baseball coach Kurt Sizemore officially resigned from his coaching position Monday evening, the USD 413 Board of Education announced at its monthly meeting. Assistant coach Ryan Ortiz was promoted to the helm of the program after seven years on the coaching staff.
“I am proud of the success our program had under my leadership. My goal was to put our kids in the best situations possible to thrive. Our kids played with swagger and confidence, and they will continue to thrive over the next few years,” Sizemore said. “I am very happy to see Coach Ortiz take over as the head coach here at CHS. He has a ton of experience with Chanute baseball, and I know he will hit the ground running.”
Since he took over coaching roles in the 2018 season, Sizemore’s family has had a lot of life changes. He recently moved onto a farm, and now has two children; Hayes, 5, and Harley, 2.
“I stepped down after this season to spend more time with family, specifically more time with my children,” Sizemore explained.
Sizemore’s resignation comes at the end of two seasons as head coach and two additional seasons as an assistant under former head coach Zack Murry. When Murry was promoted to become Chanute’s Athletic Director in 2019, Sizemore saw an opportunity to continue the same philosophies as the head coaches before him.
Sizemore would also look to provide stability in the 2020 season, had it happened. Along with Murry, then-assistant coach Jordan Richards would also step away from the coaching staff.
“I want to thank the 413 administration for the opportunity to lead Blue Comet baseball over the last three years,” Sizemore said. “I will look back on these years very positively, especially all of the interactions with our players, coaches and admin associated with baseball.”
During his five-season tenure, Sizemore helped lead the Blue Comets to a 49-35 record. This included a 20-4 league record as head coach that included a share of the SEK title in 2021, and a runner-up finish this season.
“I will miss the day-to-day practices and seeing kids develop over the course of summer work and in-season practice,” Sizemore said. “Last year's senior class is probably a group I am most proud of, because of the leadership they provided after not getting a junior year due to the pandemic. They consistently came in that following summer and were consistent with their work ethic and attitude.”
The Chanute High School social studies teacher will continue to support Chanute baseball as a fan, even though he will miss the dugout conversations and sharing tips with the players.
Stepping into his place with plenty of experience with Chanute baseball, Ortiz has spent time as a coach for the Blue Comets as well as the American Legion Post 170 teams for a decade now.
“I’ve always applied (for this position) knowing that my chances were slim against Murry and Sizemore,” Ortiz said. “I guess now the timing was right. They know what I’m capable of, and I knew if it was meant to be, it was meant to be.”
The Chanute High School graduate played four years as a Blue Comet and two years as a Neosho County Panther, before an elbow injury ended his playing career. Not removing himself too far from baseball, Ortiz has since spent 10 years as an assistant coach for Chanute, overlapped with four years spent coaching during the Legion’s summer season.
While coaching the Post 170 squad, Ortiz led his 2016 Triple A team to a runner-up finish at the state tournament.
Clearly no stranger to the head coaching seat, Ortiz will look to develop his team by looking at the big picture. Although there are plenty of fundamentals that need fine-tuning, Ortiz is not worried, as he knows a majority of his players have a strong baseball IQ and plenty of exposure to all the scenarios baseball has to offer.
“Yeah, there are always going to be little kinks that we need to work out to get the guys on the same page,” Ortiz said. “But, getting their mindset right is a big part of it too. They are capable of bringing home a trophy from the state tournament, and I think they’ll realize that now with all the experience they have.”
With Neosho County commit Kam Koester as the only senior departing the prep team this season, Ortiz will have plenty of experienced players to work with as he works to fill the hole left by the team’s go-to pitcher.
“This year is interesting because we have a big hole to fill with Kam leaving, but at the same time we’ve got a lot of talent,” Ortiz said. “I don’t want my expectations for them to be too high, but my goal is for us to be able to step in right away, and get going pretty much full speed early in the season.”
With the resignation of Sizemore after just two seasons, the promotion of Ortiz marks the fourth change in head coach in 10 years. Ortiz is also the third CHS alumni to take on the role, joining Murry and Matt Koester.
