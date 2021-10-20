JARED McMASTERS
SALINA — Even in a more lonely setting, the Chanute Blue Comets still felt they had grown from last year.
On the second day of the Class 4A Girls Golf State Tournament in Salina, senior Megan Kueser was the lone Blue Comets golfer who qualified for Tuesday’s final round — a far cry from last year’s event that saw the entire Chanute team qualify for day two.
But it wasn’t because of a lack of effort.
On the tournament’s first day, all five Chanute golfers shot the best rounds of their careers in what proved to be a highly competitive field of competition.
“I think just having that confidence of improving the last few weeks and getting a good look at the course on Sunday helped,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “This course just set up well for our abilities, and we were able to capitalize on that.”
Shooting a personal best can yield different results based on the history and expectations of a program. For a school with relatively inexperienced golfers, the achievement of a record could still leave those players far below the qualifying mark of major tournament like this.
That’s not the case for the Blue Comets.
Although sophomores Tierra Ward and Emma Waltermire got their first taste of state tournament action this week, Janessa Varndell, Katelyn Caldwell and Kueser were competing for the third consecutive year.
This is a group led by that experienced trio that has shown its ability to consistently reach high standards.
So for each member of the team to leave Salina with a lower personal record and for Chanute’s 410 score still finish three spots short of the team cut for the second day, it shows the type of high-level outings other schools accomplished.
“All the girls are happy with how they played,” Ewert said. “Whenever you can go out and shoot a personal best, it’s a good event. We’re just so proud of how they were able to compete.”
Kueser led the charge on Monday and played well enough to earn an individual qualifying spot with her 21-over-par 91.
After some hiccups on the front nine on Tuesday, the senior regained her composure and bolted through the back nine in eight fewer strokes to turn in a 92 and tie for 17th place overall.
“She did awesome,” Ewert said. “The front nine was a struggle for her. She really struggled putting early on and left a few strokes out there, so she ended with a 50 on the front. But she just brought things together on the back. Her putting tightened up, she was smoking her drives down the fairway and putting herself in really good positions to score.”
Kueser erased the memory of the front nine’s four double bogeys with three pars on the back nine that culminated in a birdie on the final hole after she overcame some strong winds and sank a roughly 10-foot-long putt — a facet of the game Ewert has focused on all season.
“It was a long par-5, she ripped her drive down the left side and was just barely in the rough,” Ewert said. “She hit a hybrid about 30 or 40 yards from the green and was able to chip right up there for a medium-range putt. She was able to just step up there super confident.”
When it comes to the rest of the Blue Comets, Varndell was one of the first names to fall just short of the qualifying cut at the end of the first day.
The senior turned in a 33-over-par 103, which tied her with Hugoton’s Lyla Evans for the lowest first-round score to miss the cut. Following Varndell were Ward (105), Caldwell (111) and Waltermire (116) to round out Chanute’s performances from the first day.
While it wasn’t quite the team result Ewert was hoping for, he was excited for each player to reach new heights with their record scores.
Looking ahead, he remained optimistic about the impact this squad’s structure will have on the future of the program for two key reasons.
At the moment, there’s the maturation of the team’s three seniors from wide-eyed sophomores approaching the tournament filled with nerves two years ago to confident seniors who wrestled with the beast head-on and walked away with the lowest scores of their careers.
But, also, he hopes the lasting lessons those seniors imprinted on Chanute’s two young sophomores will continue to fuel the program’s cyclical success streak in the upcoming seasons.
“It’s super encouraging,” Ewert said. “It’s something we can build on as a program. You always want your younger players to have some of those experiences and also have some veteran leadership to fall back on.”
