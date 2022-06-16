When the Tri-Valley League released its All-League baseball and softball honors earlier this week, 13 area athletes were named in the honors.
The Humboldt Cubs had five baseball players and five softball players named, seven of those players receiving first team honors.
The Erie Red Devils managed one first team softball player and an honorable mention on both lists.
Voting is done by league coaches based on statistics and matchup performances within league play. Both sports nominated a total of 19 athletes, with breakdowns between first and second teams left to the coaches’ discretion.
All players honored, their high school and the positions they were nominated for are listed here.
2022 TRI-VALLEY ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS
Baseball First Team
(3B/P) Gavin Worrell - Bluestem
(INF/P) Landen Wilson - Bluestem
(1B/P) Kris Cunningham - Caney
(OF/P) Shawn Sutton - Caney
(P/UTL) Fisher Hey - Cherryvale
(C) Austin Hooper - Cherryvale
(P/C) Trey Sommer - Humboldt
(INF) Kaiden Barnett - Humboldt
(P/OF) Logan Page - Humboldt
(1B/P) Tristan Arnold - Neodesha
Baseball Honorable Mentions
(P/3B) Caiden Helt - Cherryvale
(SS/3B) Eli Montee - Erie
(P/SS) Garrison Spoonts - Eureka
(P/C) Cole Strickler - Eureka
(SS/P) Keegan Bryant - Fredonia
(OF/C) Aston Oneal - Fredonia
(OF) Sam Hull - Humboldt
(SS) Gavin Page - Humboldt
(P/UTL) Gage Bell - Neodesha
Softball First Team
(P/OF) Delaney Blakesly - Bluestem
(SS) Allie Wesley - Bluestem
(UTL) Sophie Reyes - Bluestem
(P/SS) Kam Kaminska - Caney
(3B) Avery Tipton - Caney
(C/3B) Jenni Bunyard - Cherryvale
(C/3B) Alaina Plumley - Cherryvale
(P/UTL) Skyler Hopper - Erie
(P/1B) Taylor Palmer - Eureka
(P/SS) Gracyn Bracken - Fredonia
(SS) Kirstyn Murrow - Humboldt
(P) Brooklyn Ellis - Humboldt
(1B) Carsyn Haviland - Humboldt
(C) Emily Ross - Humboldt
(UTL) Bailey Van Nice - Neodesha
Softball Honorable Mentions
(P/INF) Pilar Cox - Bluestem
(1B) Alex Pasquarelli - Erie
(2B/P) Karley Wools - Humboldt
(UTL) Dylian Kemper - Neodesha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.