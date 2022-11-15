NCCC MBB vs KWU 11.3.22 - Peter Obeng

Neosho County freshman forward Peter Obeng (21) puts a shot over a Kansas Wesleyan defender during a home game on Nov. 3, 2022.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

The Neosho County Panthers ran away with a 104-66 win over the junior varsity squad from the Friends University Falcons here inside Panther Gymnasium on Friday.

After a pair of losses to Kansas Wesleyan and Barton due to lackluster shooting, Neosho County has now bounced back to back-to-back wins posting 100-plus points.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments