Tuesday was a busy night in Southeast Kansas, as all five Chanute Tribune coverage volleyball teams were in action. Here’s a look at how they did.
Chanute
The Blue Comets headed to Fort Scott for a SEK quad with the Labette County Grizzlies and the Parsons Vikings. Chanute swept matches against Labette County and Parsons.
“The girls played really well in all four sets,” Chanute head coach Jory Murry said. “Against Labette our back row defense really stood out. We had very few out of system balls and we were able to get a lot of good attack looks.
“Against Parsons our front row defense really stood out,” Murry continued. “Very few balls got by untouched, and we had several blocked balls that ended with us getting a free ball to execute.”
Chanute defeated Labette County, 2-0 (25-11, 25-17), before taking down Parsons, 2-0 (25-15, 25-20).
Senior middle back Kierny Follmer led the attack with nine kills on the night. Senior outside hitter Jacie Costin had seven kills between the two matches, senior defensive specialist Jaye Smith notched four kills and sophomore defensive specialist Kiley Dillow had two.
Follmer finished with four service aces on the night and Costin had two.
The Blue Comets moved to 6-2 with the pair of sweeps. The squad is now set to take on a tournament in Erie on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Humboldt
The Cubs had a solid night of their own, picking up a pair of victories over the Baxter Springs Lions and the Cherryvale Chargers.
“I thought we came out and played a complete game against Baxter and really dominated from the service line,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “It was nice to see us stay focused when we were not getting a lot of balls sent back over to us.
“Against Cherryvale it was much harder competition,” Meadows continued. “I was proud of the girls for fighting back after dropping the first set. We stayed in it and found a way to win.”
Humboldt easily dispatched Baxter Springs, 2-0 (25-10, 25-9), before needing three sets to pick up a win against Cherryvale by a score of 2-1 (22-25, 25-12, 25-22).
Junior middle back Shelby Shaughnessy was the driving force behind the win over Cherryvale, as she picked up 13 kills, nine digs and a block in the late matchup.
Senior defensive specialist Kinley Tucker and sophomore libero Skylar Hottenstein each finished with a team-high six aces in the service game. Hottenstein finished with 27 digs while Tucker had nine.
Senior setter Kenisyn Hottenstein also had a big night with 43 assists.
Senior outside hitter Rylan Covey, junior outside hitter Chanlynn Wrestler and sophomore outside hitter Laney Hull each tallied seven kills on the night and sophomore middle back Ricklyn Hillmon had five.
Humboldt gets back above .500 with the wins, improving to 6-5 on the year. This Saturday, Sept. 16, the Cubs are set to host the B&W Invitational starting at 8:30 a.m.
St. Paul
The Indians joined the Southeast Lancers and the Oswego Indians for a quad hosted by the Chetopa Hornets. After taking down the winless home team, St. Paul surrendered back-to-back losses to finish the night.
“I was very disappointed with our play tonight,” St. Paul head coach Mark Haight said. “We came out flat and played that way all night. We have three practices to get ready for the Oswego tournament on Saturday, so practices will be very intense.”
St. Paul swept Chetopa, 2-0 (25-6, 25-10), before being swept by Southeast, 2-0 (14-25, 9-25), and then Oswego, 2-0 (22-25, 22-25).
Junior outside hitter Jorja Harris had a team-high 10 kills across the three matches, senior outside hitter Jayden Finley had eight and sophomore middle hitter Brittany Deegan tallied four.
Senior defensive specialist Sammie Norris finished 16 digs, Harris had 15 and junior libero Emma Darling dug four shots. Darling also successfully passed 16-of-18 service receptions. Senior middle back Katy Burke tacked on five blocks for the defensive effort.
Freshman setter Ava Dent notched 23 assists, and joined Norris in serving up five aces.
St. Paul is now 7-10 on the season and will have the chance to get back to .500 this Saturday at a tournament in Oswego.
Altoona-Midway
The Jets surrendered a trio of sweeps during action in Uniontown. Altoona lost to Uniontown, 16-25 and 8-25, Marmaton Valley, 23-25 and 19-25, and then Yates Center, 6-25 and 13-25.
“We started out strong once again, but that has proven not to be enough for us,” Altoona head coach Michelle Stackhouse said. “Our confidence level needs to improve. We have the know-how and we start with the will to win, but somewhere we lose the confidence in ourselves. Because of this, our communication is not great.
“We have improved on hustling and knowing our cover spots, and that really showed tonight,” Stackhouse continued. “The girls have proven to each other and to me that they can compete in this game. They just have to prove it to themselves.”
Junior hitter Emmalyn Pupanek led the Jets with 20 kills on the night. She also tallied six blocks and three service aces. Junior defensive specialist Jyl Davis had three aces, senior setter Summer Raymond and sophomore hitter Chantal Morales had two aces each and senior hitter Chloe Stewart had one ace.
The Jets, now 1-11 on the year, will look to grab a second win this Saturday when they travel to Humboldt for the B&W Invitational.
