Chanute High School made amends for last Tuesday by winning a girls basketball game Friday night at home.
The Lady Blue Comets dominated Parsons by a score of 63-33, moving to a healthy 5-2 for the girls’ season. Senior Kori Babcock had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Sophomore guard Tyra Bogle scored 11 points and brought down four rebounds and junior forward Jacelyn Catron put up 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Catron said the team focused on blocking out.
“This week we really put in focus in going for those rebounds from the outside, just crashing those boards and doing whatever you can to get there – try and box a person out and get them out of the zone to get it,” Catron said. “We wanted to finish strong inside.”
CHS girls head coach Dustin Fox said the overall defense was key.
“I thought the activity level on defense was a huge factor,” Fox said. “The amount of deflections we were able to get and the opportunities we were able to get from those were really key. And I thought our girls did a good job of finishing tonight. I’m really proud of the overall team effort. A lot of the girls stepped up and made plays. And when you do that, you get the results we had tonight.”
Chanute clicked on all cylinders in the game. By the time the third quarter ended, the Lady Blue Comets were up big at 51-24. Chanute was able to get stops and some run-outs and scored some easy baskets.
When Chanute operated in the half-court set, they capitalized on hitting open shots. The difference between the Parsons and Independence game was night and day, as shots for Chanute were falling. Chanute knocked down eight 3s compared to Parsons’ four.
CHS also brought down 28 rebounds and had 13 steals as a team. Those statistics were indicative of effort. Many times senior guard Brianna Waggoner, who is only 5 feet tall, took down rebounds, which would start up a successful offensive play.
This was highlighted by a beautiful high-low pass to Babcock - the best pass of the night. Babcock had more of a rhythm in this game, too, which helped Chanute to play free and confident.
“I think the biggest thing was just kind of believing in ourselves again,” Fox said. “For whatever reason, I think we were doubting ourselves the other night. And I think we just kind of focused on the girls individually.”
Chanute did this by taking a day before the team reconvened as a team. The main focus, Fox said, was to reassure each one of his players that basketball is what they do, it is not who they are. Fox said he had candid conversations with each one of his players centered on unconditional love, no matter how they performed on the court.
This motivated players such as Bogle, who played solid defense and ran out on transition. Bogle was at the top of the 1-3-1 defense, and her deflections started many transition points for Chanute. Fox said he expects big things from Bogle the next few years.
But her defense also led to five 3s in the first half for Chanute, which helped to open things up.
What also contributed was turnovers on the Parsons side. Parsons head girls coach Pat Schibi noticed that.
“We definitely have to be better passers, and we just told them, ‘You know you’ve got to fake a pass to make a pass.’ They kind of went on a run and hit some shots,” said Schibi.
Parsons is composed of freshman and sophomores. In fact, their varsity team is basically the Parsons JV team. Still, this isn’t anything new, as Parsons was also a young team last year.
“All we can do is keep getting better and better and cut down on our turnovers, and we feel like we’re getting better as the year goes and that’s the big thing,” Schibi said.
Schibi said this loss by Parsons is a combination of playing back-to-back – Thursday night Parsons played Labette County – and running into one of the best point guards in the state in Babcock.
Parsons: 8 5 11 9 — 33
Chanute: 17 12 22 12 — 63
Chanute: Babcock, 21, Catron, 10, Bogle, 11, Waggoner, 6, Shields, 7, Keating 3, Jaye Smith, 2
Parsons: Schibi, 15, Hinman, 6, Patterson, 3, Heck 4, Patel, 5
