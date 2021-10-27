JARED McMASTERS
FREDONIA — With about a mile to go, Brett Rinehart honed in on the golden opportunity.
The Chanute Blue Comets cross country coach alerted juniors Gage Jesseph and Brock Godinez that if they could pass the Coffeyville runner 40 meters ahead, he felt they’d have great shots at qualifying for the KSHSAA 4A Cross Country State Championships.
With 400 meters until the finish, Jesseph pounced on an opportunity to pass. From there, Rinehart could see the deflation in the Coffeyville runner and it wasn’t long before Godinez followed suit.
In that sequence at Saturday’s regional race, the Chanute duo joined freshman Macie Moore from the girls team as the Blue Comets’ three runners to qualify for the upcoming state championships.
“I’m proud of the whole team,” Rinehart said. “It’s always bittersweet because it’s your last event with some of the athletes, but it’s also a time of celebration for those three who were able to qualify.”
There was also plenty for Rinehart and his teams to celebrate when it came to Moore’s performance.
As a freshman who also played volleyball this fall, she blazed through the competition to finish in fifth place with a medal in 22:09. Early on, Rinehart saw her steadily gaining steam to weave her way from 12th to seventh to third before settling in around fifth.
“She simply amazed us Saturday,” Rinehart said. “She did what she’s done all year and stepped it up another level.”
This year’s results at regionals were a leap of progress for the Blue Comets compared to last season.
Moore has firmly established herself as a potential powerhouse for the program if she pursues a cross country career over volleyball for the next three years.
She could cement herself as the leader of a girls team that’s similar to the one that missed the team qualifying mark by three points at last year’s regional race.
For Godinez, who missed an individual qualifying spot by one position last year with Jesseph not too far behind him, this is an opportunity to gain a sense of closure knowing they’ve improved.
“I’m super happy for both of them,” Rinehart said. “Leading up to it, I talked to them multiple times about never thinking they were out of it at any point in the race because of how last year went.”
Up Next
Chanute’s trio of state qualifiers will compete in the championships on Saturday at the Wamego Country Club.
“Between having a positive day at Regionals and getting some state experience next week, and if we can add some JV faces to the group we have returning next year, I think we can definitely make some improvements from here,” Rinehart said.
