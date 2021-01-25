ROBERT MAGOBET
It was just too much for the Lady Panthers of Neosho County Community College going against the No. 1 junior college Division II basketball team in the nation Saturday at NCCC.
The Lady Panthers lost to Labette Community College 110-66. Freshman NCCC guard Sarah Hunt had 13 points and four rebounds. Freshman guard Jenna Eytcheson put up 13 points and three rebounds. And freshman guard Mike’ Ya House scored 11 and grabbed four rebounds.
“All the respect goes to the No. 1 team in the nation,” NCCC head women’s coach JJ Davis said. “They are No. 1 for a reason. They showed it tonight that they’re No. 1. I didn’t have my kids prepared right. They weren’t ready. I thought they fought. I thought they battled. That’s on me. This loss is on me. And we’ll make them better every day. The best part about this is, it’s a process. It’s a process and we’ll keep fighting. We’ll do what we can.
“I saw a lot of good things from our backup (freshman) point guard Sadie Govan. She did a really good job. She gave us good minutes. We got in foul trouble. We got mad at ourselves. We got mad at a lot of things. This is just a sign of a young team. But that’s where we want to be. And so, we know how much work we got to do to get there. We’ll get there. We’ll get better.”
LCC’s guard play engineered much of their points and the score got out of hand early. Hunt hit a corner 3 to get the Lady Panthers as close as 67-34 with 8:10 left in the third.
The large deficit happened early in the first quarter because of grueling defense – full- and half-court – by Labette, who held the Lady Panthers to just 11 points in the first quarter. Labette for the game scored 28 points off turnovers.
Labette’s NJCAA All-SShifting focus from the Labette game to Dodge City, Davis expects his team to be better on transition defense and fouling. NCCC (1-1) will next play Dodge City Wednesday at 5:30 pm.
Labette: 34 28 18 30 — 110
NCCC: 11 17 22 16 — 66
Hunt 13, Stanford 7, Eytcheson 13, Mike ‘Ya House 11, Briona Jensen 6, Haley Perkins 3, Daniella Duran 6, Govan 3, Rajone Callahan 2, Adella Timmer 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.