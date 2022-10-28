Chanute Unified Bowling 10.26.22 - Thomas Shook and Jacob Shepherd

Chanute's Thomas Shook, left, and Jacob Shepherd bowl during Wednesday's Unified Bowling meet at C&H Lanes.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo
Chanute Unified Bowling 10.26.22 - Brock Small

Chanute senior Brock Small launches the ball down the lane during Wednesday's Unified Bowling meet at C&H Lanes.

The Chanute Unified Bowling team hosted a triangular tournament with the Caney Valley Bullpups and the Iola Mustangs at C&H Lanes on Wednesday. Chanute fielded three teams, each finding a place in the top half of the finishings.

The Chanute Gold team, composed of Trenton Allen, Jett Cosby and Thomas Shook, bowled a total of 815, good for a first place finish.

Chanute Unified Bowling 10.26.22 - Chanute Gold

The first place Chanute Gold team poses after Wednesday's Unified Bowling meet at C&H Lanes. Pictured left to right; Jett Cosby, Thomas Shook and Trenton Allen.
Chanute Unified Bowling 10.26.22 - Chanute Blue

The runner-up Chanute Blue team poses after Wednesday's Unified Bowling meet at C&H Lanes. Pictured left to right; Noah Frey, Jacob Pierce and Jacob Shepherd

