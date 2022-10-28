The Chanute Unified Bowling team hosted a triangular tournament with the Caney Valley Bullpups and the Iola Mustangs at C&H Lanes on Wednesday. Chanute fielded three teams, each finding a place in the top half of the finishings.
The Chanute Gold team, composed of Trenton Allen, Jett Cosby and Thomas Shook, bowled a total of 815, good for a first place finish.
“Chanute Gold showed up and bowled like they were put together to do,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “Their team captain Thomas Shook made sure they kept pumped up and ready to compete. Pin count after a strike and or a spare was key to their first place finish.”
Chanute Gold posted three turkeys and only two lost marks across their six games.
Coming in as runner-up with a pin total of 665 was the Chanute Blue team, made up of Noah Frey, Jacob Pierce and Jacob Shepherd. This performance raised the squad’s pin average by over 40.
“They pick up each other regardless if it is a strike or a missed shot,” McCoy said of Chanute Blue.
Chanute White finished in fourth place with a total of 496. Captained by Brock ‘The Rock’ Small, the team is composed of Taya and Tucker McKensie and Zoey Turner.
“As far as a team of improved bowlers goes, it is team white,” McCoy said. “They are fairly brand new to the sport and are learning what using angles is about. Brock leads them off and is always ready for a fist bump.”
McCoy has been pleased with the support from the community, as Blue Comet fans, and visiting fans as well, have been filling C&H Lanes for the afternoon tournaments.
“To my surprise, the crowd has showed up to support my bowlers even though it is in the middle of the day. They have pretty much filled the house and pulled for all of the bowlers,” McCoy said.
Up Next
The squad now gears up for the KSHSAA Regional Championships in Cheney on Oct. 8.
“I hate only being able to take five of my 10 bowlers. Every one of these kids deserves to go to regionals, but KSHSAA only allows one team of five bowlers per school,” McCoy said. “The whole team will practice together next week helping the regionals team keep pace and make everyone of these kids better.”
