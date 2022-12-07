Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
HUMBOLDT — In an early season tournament opener, the Erie Red Devils let a game-long lead slip away in the final frame to take a 49-45 loss to the Crest Lancers.
Erie opened the game going up 9-4, before Crest evened it to 9-8 at the quarter mark. A back-and forth second frame left a 16-16 tie on the board for halftime.
The Red Devils relinquished the lead by a notch in the third quarter, before taking off on a 10-2 run to make it 27-19. The Lancers went on a run of their own to bring it back to 31-30 by the quarter mark, still in favor of Erie.
The Lancers finally took their biggest lead and made it a two-score game late in the fourth quarter. Despite a pair of triples from senior guard Skyller Hopper and a 3-point play by sophomore guard Maddie Smith, the Red Devils were unable to make up the difference.
Every chance Erie grabbed momentum, they stopped themselves with a foul or turnover. The Red Devils coughed up the ball 37 times on the night, and had three players foul out when they were needed most.
“We’ve gotta get comfortable with the basketball, and want the basketball,” Erie head coach Sindy Daniels said. “We kinda lost control of it tonight, but I think we will continue to get better.”
Despite the turnovers in the first half, Daniels was pleased with how her squad came out much cleaner in the second half.
“But, we’ve gotta put a whole game together to be successful,” she said.
After a double-double performance on opening night, junior forward Alex Pasquarelli tallied just four points and two assists in less than eight minutes on the court. Pasquarelli found a number of untimely penalties, causing her to eventually foul out.
“Obviously you can see what happened—we aren’t very good without her in there,” Daniels said. “Whether it be rebounding or scoring, she does a great job passing the ball as well. We do have other posts on the floor, but she’s our veteran.”
Hopper and junior Kinzie Cleaver joined Pasquarelli in making an early exit. Hopper finished with 12 points and three assists and Cleaver had four points and five rebounds.
Instead of Pasquarelli, the motor of the Erie offense for the night was sophomore forward Jacksen Powell. The rough-and-rowdy post tallied 13 points and eight rebounds.
“She’s always tough. She stepped up and played a lot of varsity for us last year, and she was hitting her shots tonight. We talked about that all day yesterday,” Daniels said.
Hopper’s two triples in the fourth quarter marked a 2-of-6 night from deep for the senior, all of which Daniels was pleased with.
“She’s been doing that in practice, so it’s nice to see that come in a game situation,” Daniels said.
Junior guard Maddie Smith came off the bench for eight points, while freshman point guard Kaeleigh Daniels joined her with four points, a steal and an assist.
The Lancers were led by a game-high 15 points from sophomore Cursten Allen, followed up by a 10 point mark by junior Kayla Hermreck.
Up Next
Erie (0-2) will now face off with the Uniontown Eagles at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The Eagles took a 38-25 defeat at the hands of the host Humboldt Cubs later in the evening.
Box Score
Erie 9 7 15 14 — 45
Crest 8 8 14 19 — 49
Erie: Jacksen Powell 13, Skyller Hopper 12, Maddie Smith 8, Alex Pasquarelli 4, Kinzie Cleaver 4, Kaeleigh Daniels 4
Crest: Cursten Allen 15, Kayla Hermreck 10, Kaelin Nilges 4, Aylee Beckman 4, Kinley Edgerton 1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.