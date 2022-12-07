Erie WBB vs Crest 12.6.22 - Jacksen Powell

Erie sophomore forward Jacksen Powell (35) puts up a shot during Tuesday's loss to Crest at Humboldt High School. Powell finished the night with a team-high 13 points.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — In an early season tournament opener, the Erie Red Devils let a game-long lead slip away in the final frame to take a 49-45 loss to the Crest Lancers.

